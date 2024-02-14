In the American Athletic Conference, where the first- and seventh-place teams are separated by just two games, one loss can significantly impact your season.

Temple seemed to understand that message Wednesday night.

The Owls were tied for fourth place heading into their game at UAB. The Blazers came into the matchup in a tie for second place in the AAC and enjoyed a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Then the tide began to shift.

“In our huddle, we talked about defending and defending aggressively,” said Temple head coach Diane Richardson. “We were switching. We had to switch it early and make sure that we were in their face. So that worked for us as well.”

Did it ever.

The Owls erupted for 32 second-quarter points, held the Blazers to just seven, and used that dominant period to grab an 86-72 road win that pushed their record to 14-10 overall and 8-4 in conference play. UAB fell to 17-8 and 8-5, a half game behind Temple in the conference standings.

After shooting almost 58% (27 of 47) in the first three quarters, the Owls cooled off a little bit in the fourth, shooting 7 of 18 and allowing a 10-4 Blazers run. A Temple lead that had grown as large as 29 points in the third quarter dwindled down to 11 in the fourth, but UAB never got any closer the rest of the way.

“We do need to clean things up,” Richardson said. “But in this conference, teams are up a quarter, down a quarter, and it seems to be consistent with everybody. As a coach, I talked to my counterparts. It’s like, ‘When are we going to play 40 minutes?’ They fought back. They did a great job fighting back. Their shooters were knocking down shots in the fourth quarter.”

Temple guard Aleah Nelson has struggled for stretches over the course of the season, and in her last two games scored a combined 20 points. Wednesday night, Nelson scored 19 in just the first 20 minutes of play and finished with 24 points on the night.

The heart of the team missed just three shots all night and tied her season-high in assists with six.

“She was on and she knew it,” Richardson said. “When she got the ball, she knocked it down. I love that confidence in her. That really spurred us on, her leading the way.”

Nelson was one of four Owls to hit double figures against the Blazers in what was an offensive spectacle for most of the game. Guards Tiarra East and Demi Washington combined for 31 points, while center Rayne Tucker recorded a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds in her 34 minutes of play.

“We knew we had to go in there and rebound,” Richardson said of Tucker, “and she did just that.”

Temple’s defense supported its offensive performance. The Owls forced 11 Blazers turnovers and held the lead for 33 minutes of play.

UAB guard Mia Moore scored 14 of her 22 points in the second half, and the Blazers shot nearly 55 percent over the last two quarters but never cut the deficit inside single digits.

Front page photo by Tim McCall.