Don Otto's Temple - Davidson Gallery

The St. Joe's transfer can play Sunday at Hofstra, and the Owls need his experience and leadership at the point.
Temple's new head coach has hired an assistant to his defensive staff. We have the details here.
View Don Otto's photos from Temple's 110-81 win over Holy Family here.
The Owls got a career-high 16 points from Aiden Tobiason in a game that wasn't as pretty as the score would indicate.
Temple's new coach has offered two of his best former defensive players from Sam Houston State.
The St. Joe's transfer can play Sunday at Hofstra, and the Owls need his experience and leadership at the point.
Temple's new head coach has hired an assistant to his defensive staff. We have the details here.
View Don Otto's photos from Temple's 110-81 win over Holy Family here.