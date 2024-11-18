Don Otto's Temple - FAU gallery

Temple is 3-0, and the Owls signed Cam Wallace and Cam Miles this week to solidify their 2025 class.
Tarriyona Gray led all scorers with 17 points as Diane Richardson's squad picked up its first win of the season.
The sophomore scored a career-high 23 points and delivered a key assists in the Owls' 69-61 Big 5 win Tuesday night.
The Owls' single-digit defensive lineman said Temple is still playing hard in spite of its lost season.
The head coach opened up Monday about his thoughts on NIL. "We absolutely need to level up to be competitive," he said.
