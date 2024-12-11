Don Otto's Temple - Holy Family Gallery

Listen to Arthur Johnson's interview with reporters during Tuesday's press conference to announce K.C. Keeler's hire.
"We're gonna get this done now," Keeler said during his introduction Tuesday morning at the Liacouras Center.
The NFL Films senior producer worked with Keeler back in 2013 and believes he's the right person for the job at Temple.
While they won't play for the Big 5 title Saturday, a matchup with Villanova awaits Temple at the Wells Fargo Center.
Tarriyonna Gary scored all 12 of her points in the fourth quarter to lead the Owls to a 73-68 win over the Explorers.
