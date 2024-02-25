When the American Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll results were revealed back on Oct. 9 at the league’s media day in Dallas, Diane Richardson’s Temple women’s team was picked to finish ninth.

Asked about it a few weeks later, the Owls’ second-year head coach had some fun with the prognostication.

“I’m fine with the nine, because when we come out No. 1, then people will say, ‘Oh, wow. They got that wrong,’” Richardson said with a laugh on The Scoop, OwlScoop’s podcast. “So I think we’re better than a nine. If that’s what they think, then OK. We’re just gonna go on and keep pushing for a championship. We want to bring a (conference) championship back to Broad Street, so we’re going to be pushing for a championship.”

With four regular-season games remaining, Richardson’s promise could turn out to be prophetic, but there’s still work to be done.

Temple, riding the momentum of a season-best four-game winning streak, is 16-10 overall and 10-4 and atop the American Athletic Conference standings entering Sunday’s road game at Rice, with tipoff set for 3 p.m. on ESPN+. A win would clinch a top-four finish and send the Owls to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament in Fort Worth by way of a double-bye.

Beyond chasing the double-bye, Temple must beat Rice to stay in first place. The Owls currently own a half-game lead over North Texas in the conference standings, but the Mean Green would own the tiebreaker at the end of the regular season should it come to that because they beat Temple back on Jan. 2.

At 15-11 overall and 9-6 in the American, Rice isn’t far behind Temple in the conference standings. The (Rice) Owls have lost their last two games but will nonetheless provide a formidable matchup behind a trio of double-figure scorers in Dominique Ennis (12.7 ppg.), Malia Fisher (11.6 ppg.) and Destiny Jackson (11.3 ppg.) Jackson, who leads Rice with 3.3 assists per game, is also the top free-throw shooter in the American, having knocked down 85% (68 of 80) of her foul shots.

More defensive intensity from Temple could do the trick against a Rice team that turned the ball over 22 times in its loss to Memphis Tuesday, with Jackson and Ennis accounting for nine of those turnovers.

With the help of some 1-3-1 zone looks, Temple’s defense held UTSA to just eight points on 2 of 10 shooting in the Owls’ 56-48 win Thursday night. Richardson and her team got a bit of a scare in the second half down in San Antonio when guard Demi Washington left the game with a knee injury with 2 minutes, 26 seconds left in the third quarter after scoring 10 points in 14 minutes of action. Richardson said after the game that Washington was OK, wanted to go back into the game and wasn’t expected to miss any time moving forward.

Front page photo by Grace Crosby.