This isn’t where Temple head coach Stan Drayton wanted to be, staring at a 3-8 record heading into the final game of his second season with the Owls.

There will be no bowl game in December, and Drayton and his staff have a lot of work to do if they want to contend for a conference championship in year three of the rebuild they took over.

The 3-8 Owls are currently 11.5-point underdogs to the 8-3 Memphis team they’ll host in Friday’s season finale at Lincoln Financial Field, and all the determination, faith and optimism in the world can’t go back and reverse the injuries or the recent losses to USF and UAB. Had Temple not beat itself and committed some costly turnovers and penalties in those games over the last two weeks, it might be otherwise fighting for bowl eligibility this week.

Instead, all Drayton and his players can hope to do Friday is to upset a Memphis team that just saw its hopes of playing for the American Athletic Conference championship dashed, and get a win that could potentially give the program some discernible momentum heading into the offseason.

“Number one, we have our seniors to play for,” Drayton began. “They’ve been through so much. And obviously, I hadn't been here their whole career for a lot of them, but just to see the growth that has taken place with them, within our culture, has left a lasting impression on the coaches, as well as their teammates. So they give us a lot of reason to play at a high level for them, for the legacy that they're leaving behind. It also gives us an opportunity to gain momentum as we go into the offseason.

“Again, we're dealing with young people, but one thing I'm proud of in our young players is their ability to see the reality of how things have taken place for us this this year. And in spite of it, I think the one thing that we really realize is the resilience that is just in this program, and we'll fight to protect that. We’ll fight to continue to be a team that won't give up, that won't quit, that shows resilience in tough times, and sometimes try to find a way to scrap and fight to put yourself in position to be competitive and win some football games. And obviously, lessons learned, the things that we did that shot ourselves in the foot that took those opportunities away from the win column in places, these are things that give us one more opportunity - one more opportunity to play against Memphis and try to fix those things as we gain momentum going into the offseason.”

Once the season ends Friday, Drayton and his staff will continue to hit the recruiting trail to fill out the rest of their 2024 recruiting class, which currently sits at nine verbal commitments.

Two players Temple may not necessarily be saying goodbye to just yet are their two best linebackers, Jordan Magee and Yvandy Rigby. Both players have earned their undergraduate degrees and remain close friends as roommates off the field, and Magee has drawn some praise from Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, as a potential NFL prospect.

Magee, who will most likely miss Friday’s game with the shoulder injury he sustained at UAB, has played some of the best football of his career this season, leading the team with 80 total tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. And despite an ankle injury that has limited him to seven games, Rigby is still third on the team in tackles with 65.

Magee and Rigby were not made available to talk to reporters Monday, but Drayton said they will be working through the process of making their respective decisions about their futures.

“[Magee] was a guy who was touted for a Senior Bowl, and there were conversations like that going on,” Drayton said. “They’ll make some decisions here down the pike. The (shoulder) injury that he took is something that he's really going to have to sit back and evaluate. Same thing with Rigby, having to deal with that ankle during the course of the season will be something that he’ll have to evaluate as well. But I know those guys are motivated to go to the next level, the NFL level, and we'll just kind of see what happens with that.”

In addition to Magee, Rigby and the program’s seniors, Drayton covered several other topics Monday, including wide receiver John Adams' injury and surgery, the staff’s recruiting approach for the rest of its 2024 class, Layton Jordan’s season, tight end David Martin-Robinson, and his offensive line.

You can listen to Drayton’s full session with reporters here.