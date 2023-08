Temple head coach Stan Drayton, linebackers coach Chris Woods, safeties coach Marvin Clecidor and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman spoke to the media Monday morning about the intrasquad scrimmage this past Saturday, as well as final preparations for the season opener on Sept. 2 against Akron.

The coaches also discussed single-digit honorees, standout players, and the overall strides the team has made since last season. A walk-on wide receiver and some true freshmen were among the names discussed Monday.

You can listen to Monday's interviews here and stay tuned for more preseason football coverage.

