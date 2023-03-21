Temple football coach Stan Drayton spoke with reporters Tuesday afternoon on Zoom for his weekly spring football media season.

Drayton confirmed that Everett Withers, his former chief of staff, has returned to become the Owls’ new defensive coordinator. Withers initially left Temple in late December to become the defensive passing game coordinator at Florida Atlantic but is now returning to replace D.J. Eliot, whom Nick Sirianni hired to be his linebackers coach with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before joining Drayton at Temple prior to last season, Withers was with Drayton on the same staff at Ohio State from 2012-2013 as a defensive analyst while Drayton was the Buckeyes’ running backs coach, and the two worked together again in 2020, this time at Texas with Withers as an analyst and Drayton as an assistant head coach and running backs coach.

Drayton also spoke about Wednesday's upcoming Pro Day and the competitiveness of the safety room.

Safeties Alex Odom and Elijah Deravil spoke with reporters as well.

Drayton on Withers:

‘He’s actually going through the acclimation process of being onboard right now. Will be a tremendous addition to our staff. Obviously, my chief of staff last year, a guy that I worked with at Ohio State, won a national championship with. I’ve seen him coordinate before. He’s dynamic and he’s very, very similar systematically to that of D.J. So it only made sense to bring the guy back into the program who not only understands the defense we’re going to run, but knows our players. He was a guy who had to really dig in intimately with our football players on some things they were going through, helping those guys get raised the right way. Our players haven’t skipped a beat, but the addition of Everett and once he gets himself fully acclimated, it’s going to be a smooth transition that way.”

Drayton on the safety group:

“I think all of those guys are really doing a great job. It is a deep position. We haven’t settled in on a depth chart right now. We're just doing some installing, seeing how much we could put on their plate. Those guys are often the quarterback of the defense from the back end, so the communication piece is critical for them to continue to develop on. But I think all of those guys are doing phenomenal. There’s a defense that has an opportunity to put three of them on the field at the same time from time to time, so I think the depth is fitting. Those guys are working their tails off to make themselves valuable within the system, but I think that’s a competition that will keep going. They’re definitely sharpening each other's tools at this point. But to say if there’s somebody emerging, I think they all are. It is a deep group and those guys are smart, can run. It’s going to be fun to watch that play out.”

Drayton on Wednesday’s Pro Day:

“It’s an opportunity. You always got to be excited about an opportunity. If I was to sit there and ask every player on my team what their end goal is for their football career, they’re all going to say the NFL. But to actually have an opportunity to showcase your skill set and where you are in your development to NFL scouts is something that is a 1 percent opportunity, so I’m excited for those guys. I can’t wait to watch them compete out there. I know they put in a lot of work and to see how that works out for them.”