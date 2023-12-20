After a disappointing 3-9 finish in 2023, Temple football head coach Stan Drayton and his staff are relying upon the first installment of their 2024 recruiting class to infuse some new talent and depth into a program that has struggled to show growth in the first-time head coach's first two seasons.

After losing several key players, including quarterback E.J. Warner, tight ends David Martin-Robinson and Jordan Smith, and linebackers Jordan Magee and Yvandy Rigby, the Owls signed 23 players to National Letters of Intent Wednesday, on National Signing Day, including Rutgers transfer quarterback Evan Simon and JUCO running back Tyrei Washington.

“We found ways to build out our depth chart in certain areas, which was really important,” Drayton told reporters Wednesday. “It was really important for us to stay true to our footprint. We got a good mix of guys, young guys, older guys, and built some really good depth that way.”

Drayton spoke highly of several of the 23 players he brought into the program Wednesday but was most proud that all of the players fit into the culture he’s established on 10th and Diamond.

“I think we did a great job of mixing this class up with some high school talent that need to be developed along with some older guys to help that process speed along a little bit,” Drayton added. “And for us, it was a matter of really building some depth for us to be competitive for the long term.”

You can listen to Drayton’s press conference in its entirety here.

Below are some excerpts from the media session:

Drayton on what he saw in Simon at Rutgers:

“Well, I don’t know what Rutgers had going on there, and regardless of what his status was and why it was what it was there, what I do know is that he's an accurate passer and has the ability to play with his feet, extend plays. The thing I love about him right now is the intangible of him having a major chip on his shoulder because of whatever went on with him at Rutgers. He's gonna bring some instant leadership, he’s got a little Moxie to him. Really excited about building some things around him so that he can really showcase his skill set, which we assess is going to be good enough for us for sure.”

Drayton on recruiting JUCO offensive guard Mausa Palu:

“Really good size. He's six-four, he’s 330 pounds, athletic, can bend, moves people on film, plays with a chip on his shoulder, plays like he's angry, finishes blocks. I think he brings a demeanor to that offensive line that we absolutely need. I think he'll be great for the young guys to learn from in the process of developing those guys. He'll bring the right mindset to that room where we'll get the kind of style of play from our mindset standpoint that we’re looking for.”

Drayton on how Temple recruits in the NIL era:

“The NIL’s a monster, and quite honestly, it's not like that's a selling point for us here at Temple. You gotta just want to love football, and there are some NIL opportunities here. Can we compete with everybody in the country? No. There's levels to it. That was never the first conversation that came about with the kids that ended up signing with us today, which is our kind of kid. They want the opportunity to play.

“And we're finding that there's a lot of kids that are out there that say they want that opportunity, but they're not going to take advantage of that opportunity, unless they got money on the table, and I'm not knocking that; it's their prerogative. It's available there for a reason, right? But if you're not as resourceful as some of the Power Five schools and things of that sort, then you gotta go and get the right mindset. And that's what it is.”

Drayton on bringing in Washington and his relationship with former Temple running back Tim Brown:

“Tim is his cousin, so Tim had an opportunity to tell him about his experience here. He did the same journey that Tyrei got about to embark on coming from California to Philadelphia, and Tim fell in love with this place, and Temple still lies heavy on his heart as it does anybody who comes through this place and puts on the Cherry and White. Tyrei was excited about that. He sees the opportunity to make that room better and compete for the starting job just like anybody else in that room.

“Here's the one thing I love about this guy: he's not very tall—he's five-nine at best—but he's 215 pounds and actually weighed on the scale at 220 pounds on his official visit. He is a big back: nothing on him is small other than his height, and he runs with an angry demeanor. He's got good short-space quickness, you very rarely see the first man bring this guy down, and he brings us position flex because of his physicality as a runner. Maybe being able to get into some two-back sets with a guy like that, it’s a probability with him and his demeanor. He loves blocking. He's got good hands coming out of the backfield.

“He's a piece that I feel like we don't have. He makes that room elevate in the sense that he's bringing a different skill set to the table with his physicality, so very excited about him, glad he jumped into the boat. As he saw the opportunity, I'm glad he took advantage of it.

Drayton on former Austin Peay State kicker Maddux Trujillo:

“I think he's a guy that has proven at Austin Peay he can kick the ball out of the endzone 70% of the time. You’d love to find that 100% of the time guy, right, where you can eliminate all returns. That guy doesn't exist. The national average is somewhere around 70%. We got a guy that's around national average.

“And here's what he is: he's a really good field goal kicker, very, very accurate, got good range, got a good head on his shoulders. I think the kid’s got ice in his veins. I really do like the fact that he's excited about his opportunity. He has some Power Five opportunities, but wasn't looking to chase anything but a real opportunity and an opportunity to finish his academics the right way. And he chose Temple. He could have went to a lot of places, and he chose Temple, so that tells me a lot about him and his mindset. I'm excited to get him in that room and see how those guys vet each other out and increase the competition there.”

Drayton on JUCO linebacker Katin Surprenant compared to Rigby and Magee:

“Katin's a knock-back hitter. He is a physical guy who doesn't hesitate. He's got great instincts. The selling point was easy: we were losing 100% of our production at linebacker play, and it's there for the taking. And he’s got the demeanor that we want to play with. You're showing out on film, we need a knock-back tackler who diagnoses offenses in a hurry and doesn't hesitate.

“I think he's gonna bring a true Mike-linebacker demeanor in that room that we hadn't had. I mean, I love Rigby and Magee, those gonna be hard guys to replace, but this guy's a little different. He plays between the tackles a little different, he gets engaged and in contact and people feel him. I'm excited about that piece of it. That's something that can be, in my opinion, infectious to a defense when you have linebacker play, which I think Katin is going to be able to bring to the table with that physicality.

“It was a matter of the opportunity is there for the taking, go get it, and here's some great examples of two guys that have been in the program for two years under our watch that I've gotten to develop. They weren't playing a whole lot of football before coach Chris Woods was was able to get his hands on it, and now they’re NFL prospects. What's different with you with two years to play? That can happen to you as well, and he was excited about that. I don’t know who would not be excited about that.”