Temple coach Stan Drayton appears to be close to filling his vacant running backs coach position, as Monmouth running backs coach Sam Dorsett has emerged as the leading candidate to fill the same role on the Owls' staff, OwlScoop.com has learned.

During his time at Monmouth, Dorsett coached three All-American running backs in Juwon Farri, Pete Guerriero and Jaden Shirden. Following a 1,024-yard season in 2018, Farri finished fifth in voting for the Jerry Rice Award, which is given annually to the FCS' best freshman. Guerriero finished third in voting for the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the FCS' best offensive player, after rushing for 1,995 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019. Shirden, the reigning CAA Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 1,722 yards and 13 touchdowns this season under Dorsett's tutelage. As a team, the Hawks ran for 228.5 yards per game and scored 33 rushing touchdowns in 2022.

Dorsett has been a member of Monmouth's staff since 2013. Prior to joining the New Jersey program, Dorsett worked at Saint Francis and his alma mater, Robert Morris. As a player with the Colonials, Dorsett rushed for 3,847 yards and graduated in 2003 as the program's all-time leading rusher. Dorsett joined RMU's coaching staff a few years later and eventually recruited and coached Myles Russ, the 2010 NEC Offensive Player of the Year and the man who would eventually surpass Dorsett as the program's all-time rusher.

Prior to the 2022 season, Dorsett was named to Football Scoop's Second Annual Minority Watch List/Rising Stars list, which was compiled from input from coaches and scouts at the collegiate and NFL levels.

Once official, Dorsett will fill the role that former Woodrow Wilson HS coach Preston Brown had during the 2022 season. Temple rushed for just 82.4 yards per game in 2022, the lowest program mark since 2006. Rising junior running back Edward Saydee, who led Temple with 639 rushing yards, returns for the Owls, as does Texas A&M transfer Darvon Hubbard. Drayton and his staff also signed high school prospects Kyle Williams and Joquez Smith, as well as Florida International transfer EJ Wilson, during the early signing period.