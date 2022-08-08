Drayton looking for more consistency, execution at RB, offensive line
After five preseason practices, first-year Temple head coach Stan Drayton is ever so slightly starting to reveal a few more details about what he has seen from his team.He talked once again Monday ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news