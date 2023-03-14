Temple head coach Stan Drayton talked to reporters Tuesday afternoon after the Owls’ first padded practice of the spring and the team’s first workout following last week’s spring break.

Drayton answered questions about multiple topics, including the loss of defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot after he was hired as the Philadelphia Eagles' new linebackers coach, the process of finding a new defensive coordinator, and some of the midyear players who have made an early impression.

Drayton said he plans to hire a new defensive coordinator by the end of spring ball and is looking for someone who runs a similar defense to Eliot, who ran an aggressive scheme that thrived on simulated pressures and produced an American Athletic Conference-best 38 sacks.

You can listen to Drayton’s session with reporters here and read some excerpts from the interview below.

Drayton on the turnover of coaches this offseason:

“[It’s] really tough. It’s hard for me not to take it personally, because I truly do like the guys that I bring into this program. These guys have done a phenomenal job of developing our kids, and pouring into our young men, and when I see our young men hurt when coaches leave that means we’re doing something right. It’s tough, especially this late getting a defensive coordinator. I’m getting ready for practice here pretty soon, and I don’t have a coordinator in place. That’s pretty tough.”

Drayton on the process of searching for a new coordinator:

“We got four really good coaches on defense. I feel like all those coaches know the system extremely well…We’re proud of DJ, but he also did a great job of leaving our defense in great shape. We’re pretty solid in our operation right now, obviously being down a coach. We brought a coach up (an analyst, Drayton said) until we can find a coordinator to fill that spot, but we got a young coach right now that’s really sharp.”

Drayton on the importance of finding a new defensive coordinator who would embrace and coach a system similar to what Temple had in place last season under Eliot:

“It’s not fair to the kids this deep into spring to sit there and try to wholesale change a system that we’re starting to play faster, and there were times when that system was really good for us a year ago. We don’t feel like there were a whole lot of things broken. We recruited for that system, and we feel like we upgraded at a lot of positions within that system. The guy who takes this job has either got to have a history of being in a system like that or is willing to take this job without doing any type of wholesale change to terminology or anything like that, so it’s very specific for that position for the sake of the kids.”

Drayton when asked about some of the midyear transfers who have stood out so far during spring ball:

“Diwun Black, our transfer from Florida, I think he’s a special talent. He’s growing like crazy and he’s settling into that outside linebacker position, and if he continues on the track that he’s on right now, he can be impactful for us this season. Tywan Francis coming in from Colorado State, is a safety - a very, very tenacious football player, pretty smart. He learned the system very quickly and is out there communicating. He’s just a guy who’s got hair on his chest. He’s operating like he’s a grown man out there.”

“Dante (Wright), my receiver from Colorado State, just creates separation and has this natural knack to separate from defenders and catch the football. I think he’s going to have some run-after-catch abilities, something that I felt that we needed to improve on coming out of that receiver room. … Those three guys right now are sticking out.”