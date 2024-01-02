According to reports from FootballScoop, Temple coach Stan Drayton has made a handful of staff changes over the last days in hopes of turning around a program that has gone 3-9 in both of his seasons at the helm.

Safeties coach Marvin Clecidor is no longer with the program, according to the report. Temple’s safeties last year were led by Colorado State transfer Tywan Francis, who led the team in interceptions and finished second on the team in tackles and tackles for a loss. Opposite of Francis, however, Temple rotated in a number of safeties in hopes of solidifying the position, including converting cornerback Dominick Hill to the position.

Following the season, safeties Alex Odom, Muheem McCargo, Brenyen Scott and Kamar Wilcoxson left the program. Transfers Andreas Keaton and Adrian Maddox signed with the Owls during the early signing period last month.

In a subsequent article, Football Scoop reported that Drayton planned to hire Kevon Beckwith to work with Temple’s defensive tackles. Beckwith, a New Orleans native, spent last season with Southeast Missouri in the Ohio Valley Conference. Prior to that, Beckwith worked at Incarnate Word, Northwestern State, Austin Peay and Louisiana.

The 2023 season saw SEMO record just 14 sacks, but Beckwith’s units produced impressive results at all of his prior stops. Beckwith was hired as part of GJ Kinne’s inaugural UIW staff and led his group to 43 sacks. UIW, which finished the season 12-2 and lost in the FCS Semifinals to North Dakota State, had two First Team All-Conference defensive linemen and finished No. 9 in the FCS in team sacks. UIW also led the nation in tackles for a loss.

Kinne hired Beckwith from Northwestern State, where his group had 31 sacks in 2021. That total, which was led by Isaiah Longino’s 9.5 sacks, finished No. 22 in the nation in team sacks. Longino was named a First Team All Southland Conference selection by Phil Steele.

Prior to Northwestern State, Beckwith spent two seasons at Austin Peay. After serving as the assistant defensive line coach in 2019, Beckwith was promoted to defensive line coach in 2020. Austin Peay finished that season No. 36 in the FCS in team sacks and No. 9 in team TFL.

According to Football Scoop, more staff shakeups could be coming for the Owls.