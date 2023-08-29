With just five days until Temple’s season opener against Akron, head coach Stan Drayton addressed the media Monday for the last time before Temple takes the field. The Owls and Zips are set for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field, and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

Akron, like Temple, is a similarly-rebuilding program with a second-year head coach. Joe Moorhead, an experienced college football mind who spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Oregon before taking the head coaching job at Akron, was the head coach at Mississippi State from 2018 to 2019 and led a high-scoring Penn State offense as the Nittany Lions’ offensive coordinator in the two prior seasons.

And Moorhead also knows what it’s like to take an underestimated team into Lincoln Financial Field and win. As the head coach at Fordham back in 2013, Moorehead’s Rams pulled off a 30-29 upset win over Temple in Matt Rhule's first season as the Owls' head coach that saw the FCS program pull off the victory with a game-winning touchdown pass with four seconds left to play.

Drayton mentioned that Temple is preparing for all possibilities with Akron, who, like the Owls, added several new players to their roster during the offseason season.

“We’re really locked in and focused on the personality of the coordinators, the people who are going to call the game,” Drayton said. “We’re just trying to really get a gauge on what their tendencies and their personality is and we’ll try to build a scheme that will fit that.”

Moorhead hired Billy Fessler and Tim Tibesar to be his offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.

Fessler, a former Penn State quarterback, was a graduate assistant with Moorhead at Mississippi State. Although the Zips, like the Owls, are trying to add talent to the roster via high school recruiting and the transfer portal, it would be reasonable to expect the same innovative and aggressive offensive approach that Moorhead used to ignite a previously mundane offense at Penn State during his tenure there. Under Moorhead’s guidance, Penn State set program records for total yards (6,056) and tied the school record for points with 526 in 2016. Akron, of course, doesn’t have players on its roster comparable to Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, Chris Godwin and DaeSean Hamilton, but Moorhead and Fessler have a blueprint for what has worked at multiple programs in the past.

Tibesar, who has Big Ten, NFL and CFL experience on his resume, saw his defense get beat up early in the season before it allowed 28 points or less in four of the Zips last six games. Akron lost five games last season by one score or less, so they could be a program trending in the right direction under veteran leadership that has seen success before.

Akron has some capable options at quarterback. D.J. Irons threw for 2,605 yards and 10 touchdowns and ran for 314 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 10 starts last season before missing the final two games of the season with an injury. Jeff Undercuffler was solid in his absence, including a 312-yard, four-touchdown effort against Northern Illinois.