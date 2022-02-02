Drayton talks signing day, new staff

Temple head coach Stan Drayton spoke to the media Wednesday after the team announced the signing of 12 new players, including seven high school players, three JUCO transfers and two transfers from Power-5 schools.

They’ll join the three players Temple officially signed back on Dec. 15 before Drayton was hired as head coach.

Drayton touched on where some of the recruits fit Temple’s offensive and defensive schemes, some of the coaches on his staff, and other details about his first two months on the job.

Here are a few quotes and excerpts from his press conference.

Drayton on how the team’s new defensive scheme influenced recruiting:

“For us on defense, you know, we were really trying to transition from a four-down structure that played a little bit of three-down structure. When you talk in terms of the odd defensive three-down linemen set, some people play that with a three-linebacker set. Well here, we're gonna play it with a four-linebacker set sometimes even five. With the system that we were bringing in, you know, we had to not only address the current depth issues that we had in the middle of our defense, but we had to go and recruit some outside linebackers that weren't necessarily in the program at this time.”

Drayton on linebacker signee Jacob Hollins:

“Great instincts, great experience playing the game at a high level. And a young man who just absolutely wanted to be here. Again, he'll play in the middle of the core of the defense where we felt we have some tremendous needs from a depth standpoint.”

Drayton on linebacker signee Tra Thomas:

“Thomas is a length guy that is athletic. You know, he's again that outside linebacker that can play into the boundary that can also drop-in play coverage and space. He's got great upside in regards to size, you know, but he brings the athleticism that we were well that position didn't really exist last year system so he was definitely a need.”

Drayton on transfer cornerback Domnick Hill:

“[Dominick] is coming in as a corner. You got to see him in person [the] first thing that's gonna jump off at you is the size. He's got really good size. He's got experience, playing the position was really a dynamic football player coming out of high school, highly recruited, but he's a young man that we're going to probably start into the boundary, you can also play to the field, but he is primarily a corner.”

Drayton on JUCO transfer defensive back Elijah Deravil:

“[Elijah] is a safety. An athletic and rangy safety. We had depth issues, we wanted to get a little bit more athletic. He brings the speed and range that we felt that we have maybe one or two guys currently on the roster. But if we, you know, broke a toe along the way, we were gonna have some issues, you know, so he brings depth and athleticism.”

Drayton on the team’s process of evaluating the offensive line:

“So, you have 85 [scholarships] you got to kind of figure out how you're going to divide your scholarship numbers… we had the allotted numbers for the position, okay. Not to say that they're all the type of quality that we want at this particular point in time. Chris Wisehan, knowing a lot of those guys from the past, and trusting his development, that he has proven over time, he feels as though that he can develop some guys to be functional.”

Drayton on signee outside linebacker Antwone Santiago:

“He looks the part. He’s got some growing up to do, but I'll tell you what the body type is exactly what you want. I mean, he's a young man already sitting at six, three, you know, pushing towards 225 pounds. We feel as though he's got very good athleticism. Decent instincts, you know, he needs to learn the game a little bit more to diagnose it to a higher level. But he's definitely someone that we're very excited about.”

Drayton on the biggest difference between recruiting at Texas vs. Temple:

“Sometimes they get caught on stars and stuff like that, you know, five stars four-star, and sometimes you can be evaluated the how many stars you recruited. For us, it's about finding players that we can develop to fit our needs. We're not going to recruit stars here, I don't necessarily think there's a difference per se.

Drayton on signee quarterback Elijah Warner:

“[He] has a little quiet little lion going on in him, you know, the man's got this little chip on the shoulder. So, you know, he has a chip on his shoulder, and hey, man, that's, that's a Temple fit to me, you know, but from a playing standpoint, the kid can deal it.”

Drayton on Warner’s football IQ:

“Extremely high. I mean, extremely high. And it's only going to get better. I mean, he's already understanding defenses already anticipating throws off of what the defense has given him, as opposed to a guy who drops back there and tries to wait to find the guy that's open.”

Drayton on transfer running back Darvon Hubbard:

“I felt as though we needed to add some experience, right. I'm a guy who never feels like you have enough running backs. I know how that position can wear the tread on the tire really quickly, right. But he's another guy who I've recruited against Texas A&M For the last five years. So, I knew exactly what he was in that room. But what he is, is a very naturally instinctive football player. He has this innate ability to make the first man miss, and he's gonna probably end up being somewhere right around 225 pounds, he's got a good first step of burst.”

Drayton on the three players signed in December before he was hired:

“One thing I love about all those guys, they stay patient through the process, they want to be here at Temple, you know, this is where they want to be. We have young men that are showing some good upside for the potential to play for us. Some of them pretty early for us, potentially.”

Drayton on how the team’s lack of success last season affected recruiting:

“That's the beauty of this class, it gets me so excited… I didn't have to bring that up at all. It was all about a new beginning. You know, it was about selling them a vision of where this program was moving for, and the type of players and the type of mindset that we're trying to build this, this foundation around.”

Drayton on the difficulty of evaluating the players from last season in a short period of time:

“It was hard because you sit there, and you watch them on film and early on, you're watching the film, and you didn't have a chance to really get personal, you know, person to person interaction with them. So you didn't really gauge the mindset. That process is still going. I got to get them out there in the spring and see what they really are in a new system. Everybody's gonna be starting from square one with a clean slate, and a new system.”

Drayton on signee defensive end Zamar Grove:

“First thing you saw in Zamar, to be quite honest with you, is just him, his body. He is six [foot] five [inches] 230 [pounds] and skinny I mean, broad shoulders, broad hips, long arms, and still very lean. We feel he's going to be a guy that can be a dynamic football player here. We feel as though he'll grow within the system. He's going to be a guy that when you watch him on film, he's got a great first step, he's going to bring pass rush, capabilities, which is something that we need, he's gonna be versatile.”

Drayton on signee defensive tackle Aaron Jones:

“Aaron Jones, is built a little differently, right, you know, not as long, right? Not as big or anything like that. But he's a little bit more compact, and a very violent football player, just wired differently. He's just got this mindset about him that he doesn't care what's in front of them. He doesn't care what the situation is, he feels as though he's had to overcome his size, his whole career.”

Drayton on linebacker signee Darrien Lewis:

“We walked in there two weeks ago, but he was just dropped by a major university, and he sat down, he had a trip, you know, to another institution, scheduled the weekend that we brought him in, which is this past weekend, and his last visit, and he wasn't really comfortable in the status that he was at. oWhen we had a chance to sit down with them, I mean, literally, the kid was this bobbing back and forth, his knee was going up and down, and he just could not sit still. In the process of all that, you see these big old broad shoulders, his big old head, you know, lower body that seems like his pro-ready. He just looked physically, like he was ready to play right now. If you just put a ball down in that meeting room and said, go, he was going to go and do something violent, and I thought, man, those guys are hard to find, right?”

Drayton on the process of his hiring his staff:

“I lost literally 15 to 17 pounds in the process of hiring my coaches. I mean, it was, it was all about, you know, it's hard to find coaches that truly love kids nowadays, and truly love the development of kids, you can find a lot of coaches out here that truly love winning football games. All right, but we had a disconnect here. The coaches that I had to hire, I had to make sure that they can connect with the temple kid and all that these typical kids bring to the table. For me, I was looking for really real people, real coaches, who really enjoyed the process of developing young men, that's, you know, and that's what it takes to, to have success here.”