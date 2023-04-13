Rising sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner didn’t have the benefit of a spring practice season at this time last year, but he arrived at Temple last summer and went on to win the starting job just two weeks into the season as a true freshman.

By the time the season was over, Warner had completed 268 passes for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns, with his completion total breaking the program’s single-season record. After setting single-game program records of 486 yards and 42 completions in a Nov. 12 loss at Houston, Warner broke his own records in the regular-season finale, passing for 527 yards on 45 completions. Being named the American Athletic Conference’s Rookie of the Year was one of several postseason honors Warner picked up along the way.

Heading into spring ball, one of Warner’s goals was to add muscle to his frame, and it was easy to see Saturday during the Owls’ annual Cherry and White game that he had. Warner told reporters after the game that he put on 10 to 15 pounds and would like to add more before the regular season starts on Sept. 2 at Lincoln Financial Field against Akron.

While Temple’s three wins last fall did not surpass the program’s 2021 win total, last season was proof that the Owls found their quarterback of the future, and the son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner is smart enough to know he still has plenty to work on, including improving on check downs to avoid sacks and negative plays.

“I’ve learned that football is using the whole play,” Warner said following the spring game. “With defense, you have five guys out there at all times running routes so it’s hard for them to guard everybody. So yeah, never take a sack, never take a negative play. Those always hurt us more than anything else. Just worst-case scenario, just hit your check down, let them make someone miss, and make a play.”

Warner went 15 for 23 passing for 152 yards last Saturday with two touchdown passes - one to Utah transfer and tight end Landon Morris and one to wide receiver Zae Baines. The scoring pass to Baines came near the end of the game in a two-minute, game-ending scenario, and the drive ended with a perfect throw on a fade route to Baines. On his lone interception, Warner threw it over the head of Baines.

The player Warner replaced at his position, former starter D’Wan Mathis, has seen his teammate evolve into a true leader in the program.

“It’s been great,” said Mathis, who has since switched to wide receiver. “Ever since he’s came in, even when I was in the quarterback room, I could always tell that he was a smart guy. He spends a lot of time here. He’s always in the building, so I can say he’s doing tremendously.”

Beyond Warner, fans also got a look at freshman quarterback Tyler Douglas, who enrolled in January out of New Jersey’s Ocean Township High School as part of Temple’s 2023 recruiting class. Although fellow backup Quincy Patterson and Warner took more snaps Saturday, Douglas did have flashes when he got snaps, including a long touchdown pass to redshirt junior Shekuna Kamara that saw him evade Lancine Turay before delivering the throw.

Warner has become a mentor to Douglas, as Warner was in Douglas’s position just one year ago.

“I think coming in early as a freshman is always hard and he’s had struggles with coming in early, just kind of getting into the feel of college,” Warner said of Douglas. “So I’m proud of the way he’s pushed through that and come out here every day with a good attitude and just go out there to work and get better and he really wants to learn, ask me questions, ask the coach questions. So just excited for his future and it’s a fun guy to have in the community for sure.”