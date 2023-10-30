Temple head coach Stan Drayton met with reporters for his weekly Monday press conference at Edberg-Olson Hall to discuss the team’s approach to the bye week and preview its matchup with Navy this coming Saturday.

In the most pertinent news of the day, Temple's second-year head coach told reporters that sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner, who has missed the Owls' last two games while working his way through concussion symptoms, was back with the team at practice Monday, saying, "It doesn't look like he skipped a beat."

"He's been fighting like crazy to get back on the field," Drayton said.

After completing 42 of his 65 passes for 472 yards to go with five touchdowns and no interceptions in Temple's loss to UTSA earlier this month, Warner began experiencing concussion symptoms the next day and missed the Owls' next two games - a 45-14 loss at North Texas and a 55-0 home loss to SMU.

Warner, who is scheduled to talk to reporters Tuesday, has thrown for 1,741 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Having him back in the lineup would obviously be a huge boost to a Temple team that has dropped to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in American Athletic Conference play after losing its last five games.

You can watch Drayton's full interview with reporters below.