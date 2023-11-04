For the better part of the first half, Temple was following the blueprint to beating Navy Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Owls got the opening kickoff when the Midshipmen deferred their choice to the second half, scored on their first possession, and took a three-score lead into halftime, forcing Navy to do something it doesn’t like to do – throw the football.

Then Temple essentially took that blueprint, crumpled it up into a ball, and threw it in the trash.

At least that’s how it looked after halftime, when two turnovers – a muffed Amad Anderson Jr. punt and an E.J. Warner interception - allowed Navy to score twice, grab the momentum and get within two with almost a full quarter left to play.

Then Temple did something it had failed to do since the first week of the season. The Owls set the bad vibes aside and didn’t let those mistakes snowball into something bigger.

Instead, they responded with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to finish off the Midshipmen in a 32-18 win Saturday afternoon that snapped a five-game losing streak and gave Temple its first American Athletic Conference win of the season, lifted its overall record to 3-6, and kept the team’s bowl-eligibility hopes alive.

“It’s huge,” Warner said of taking control of the game and not letting bad mistakes turn into something worse. “Like we said, we’ve struggled with that all year, so it’s just big for us to kind of not get down. We did a good job of keeping the energy up, always believing in ourselves that if this bad play happened, we’re going to make a play on the next one. It’s a big thing we’ve been working on and a big thing that we harped on this week, so just glad that we can kind of go out there and especially with those setbacks in the middle of the game, we were able to respond, and that’s huge for a team. Especially huge for us these next three weeks to lead with that.”

Warner’s return was of course one of the main storylines of the game. Once he began experiencing symptoms following Temple’s loss to UTSA back on Oct. 7, Warner went into the program’s concussion protocol and missed the next two games as the Owls slogged through a 45-14 loss at North Texas and a 55-0 drubbing at the hands of SMU six days later. Backups Quincy Patterson and Forrest Brock, who played the second half of the SMU game, mustered just 212 passing yards in those two losses and oversaw an offense that produced just 478 total yards across those two games.

Saturday against Navy (3-5, 2-3), Warner accounted for 402 yards of his own through the air, completing 27 of his 33 passes to go with four touchdowns and two interceptions. The one pick came near the end of the first half when Warner overthrew wide receiver Dante Wright, and that miscue most likely cost the Owls some points they could have taken into halftime. The second interception, which Navy turned into a Xavier Arline 2-yard touchdown run just four seconds into the fourth quarter, was a result of cornerback Dashaun Peele jumping a route on a throw intended for tight end David Martin-Robinson.

Otherwise, Warner was terrific. His two fourth-quarter touchdown passes – a 13-yard connection to tight end Jordan Smith that helped put Temple ahead by 24-15 with 9:09 to go and a 16-yard toss to Wright that helped give way to a 32-18 lead with 3:29 left – were among his best throws of the season.

“He doesn’t miss a beat,” said Martin-Robinson, who caught three passes for 50 yards and a second-quarter touchdown and also took two snaps to help execute Temple’s version of the ‘tush push’ play the Eagles have perfected. “He puts in the work at [the team’s practice facility.] He’s in there all the time. It doesn’t matter.”

Temple’s offensive line also played one of its cleanest games of the season and did not allow a sack against a Navy team that came into Saturday ranked third in the American Athletic Conference in scoring defense and fourth in sacks with 20.

“We studied their looks very well,” right tackle Victor Stoffel said. “We knew what pressures they were going to bring. We knew the looks for the pressures. So when we saw them, it wasn’t anything hard. It was, ‘OK, here’s the pressure. We know what we’ve got to do.’ I think we had a good plan going into the game. We knew they were going to blitz. We knew they were going to twist. We knew they weren’t going to just straight up rush us, so it was going into the game, expecting that and picking it up.”

Considering it was put in more than a few bad spots thanks to four Temple turnovers – two fumbles by Anderson (on the muffed punt and after a 66-yard reception) and Warner’s two interceptions – the Owls’ defense responded with arguably its best effort of the season. They held Navy to just 144 rushing yards – 61 below their season average – and just 3 of 15 on third down.

Before it put a scare into Temple with its 18 second-half points, Navy’s first seven drives ended in punts. Temple head coach Stan Drayton said his defense’s eye discipline in reading their keys was critical to Saturday’s success.

Linebacker Jordan Magee, who led Temple with 11 tackles and picked up one of the Owls’ three sacks, said that energy and determination was born out of what the team felt after getting embarrassed by SMU.

“I want to win. That’s what the team goal is,” Magee said. “Losing that game two weeks ago, it just brought a fire to us. We brought that to practice during the bye week and the practices leading up to this game right here, and I feel like we accomplished what we needed to.”

Extra points

Safety Alex Odom, who entered the season as one of the team’s single digits at No. 8, wore No. 31 Saturday, did not start at safety, and played sparingly while Tywan Francis and Dominick Hill started instead at safety and played the bulk of the snaps there. When asked about Odom postgame, Stan Drayton said, “We had some personal things. We’ll keep that in house,” later adding that Odom would have to earn his No. 8 back. … Freshman Melvin Siani started at left tackle Saturday but later left the game with what appeared to be a hand injury. In his absence, fellow freshman Luke Watson slid over from left guard and finished out the game at left tackle with Bryce Thoman stepping in at left guard. … Zae Baines led Temple Saturday with seven catches for 132 yards, both of which were career highs, and his 132 receiving yards were the most of any Owls receiver in a game this season. Eighty of Baines’ yards came after the catch. … Edward Saydee led Temple with 38 yards on eight carries on a day when the Owls relied much more upon E.J. Warner’s arm than the ground game, which produced just 46 yards on 27 carries. … Navy quarterback Xavier Arline completed 6 of his 14 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown, and he was also the team’s leading rusher with 30 carries for 97 yards and another score. … Not long after he fumbled the ball after his 66-yard reception, Amad Anderson Jr. went out to field Riley Riethman’s punt when the Midshipmen couldn’t do anything with the turnover. When Drayton was asked why Anderson went out for the punt instead of Dante Wright, Drayton said Wright wasn’t available to get out on the field at that time.