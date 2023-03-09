On one hand, it's a tip of the cap to the Temple program when the hometown team that just played in the Super Bowl pries away its defensive coordinator.

On the other hand, it's a huge loss for second-year head coach Stan Drayton to lose D.J. Eliot to the Eagles, especially as Temple is four days away from embarking upon its second week of spring practices.

Eliot, who revamped the Owls’ defense in his first and only season on Drayton’s staff and coached a unit that led the American Athletic Conference in sacks, was named the Eagles’ new linebackers coach, the team announced Thursday.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.

The 46-year-old Eliot, a veteran college assistant who had stints at programs like Florida State, Kentucky, Colorado and Kansas before coming to Temple with Drayton prior to the 2022 season, used a more aggressive scheme that thrived on simulated pressures to produce a conference-best 38 sacks, one year after the Owls finished second-to-last in the league in that category with 15.

Before taking a year off and coming to Temple with Drayton, Eliot was Kansas’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2019-20, where he mentored linebacker Kyron Johnson, a sixth-round pick of the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In South Philly with the Eagles, Eliot will work for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who started his football career as a graduate assistant coach with Al Golden back in 2006. The Eagles' linebacker job opened up when former defensive coordinator and new Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon hired Nick Rallis away from the Eagles to be his new defensive coordinator in Arizona.

Up on North Broad Street, Drayton will be looking to replace Eliot to coach a defense that returns several key contributors from a year ago, including outside linebacker Layton Jordan, who led the Owls with 9.0 sacks, 18.5 TFLs and three defensive touchdowns, and single-digit linebacker Jordan Magee, who led Temple with 86 tackles to go with 4.5 sacks.

Potential replacements

If Drayton is looking at an internal candidate to replace Eliot, Temple inside linebackers coach Chris Woods could be the guy. Woods worked with Eliot at Kansas as a senior defensive analyst from 2020-21 before joining Eliot and Drayton at Temple, and he has defensive coordinator experience at three previous coaching stops: with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020, at Texas State in 2018, and at Columbia in 2011, where he also coached the linebackers. Woods was also a defensive specialist at Oklahoma from 2015-17.

Another internal candidate who could get some consideration is defensive line coach Antoine Smith, a respected motivator and player developer who tutored a much-improved Darian Varner before he left via the transfer portal for Wisconsin. Although Smith has never been a defensive coordinator before, he did earn the title of assistant head coach at Colorado State under former Owls head coach Steve Addazio in 2021. Smith's Colorado State defensive line led the Mountain West Conference in sacks with 3.25 per game, a mark that ranked seventh nationally.

An external candidate to keep an eye on is Ola Adams, who spent the past season as the Denver Broncos’ assistant defensive backs coach but was not retained by new head coach Sean Payton.

Adams had initially joined Drayton’s Temple staff last January as a co-defensive coordinator after seven seasons at Villanova but was hired away a month later by former Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett.