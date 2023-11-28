After what was one of the most prolific two-season stretches in Temple history, quarterback E.J. Warner announced Tuesday evening his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Warner attended Brophy College Preparatory School in Arizona and received 11 total offers before committing to Temple in January 2022, in part due to his relationship with offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf. Langsdorf previously coached Warner's brother, Kade, at Nebraska.

During the 2022 season, Warner made his collegiate debut against Lafayette after taking over for former Temple quarterback D’Wan Mathis, who also entered the portal earlier this year. Warner finished the game with 173 passing yards and two touchdowns, a performance that was good enough to earn Warner the starting job, which he never relinquished.

Warner would end the season as, statistically speaking, the best freshman quarterback in Temple history. Despite starting just 10 games, Warner amassed the most completions in a season (268) and the second-most passing yards in a season (3,028) in program history to go along with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His performance earned him American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year.

In 2023, Warner continued his strong play from his true freshman season and recorded 3,076 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Along the way, Warner racked up more program records.