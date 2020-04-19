Feeling the Draft: Matt Hennessy
After carefully contemplating his future, Matt Hennessy finally decided in late December to forego his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft “I really dug into the decision...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news