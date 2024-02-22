After grabbing a share and then sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference standings over the last three days, Temple had an opportunity to extend its first-place lead Thursday night if it beat UTSA.

And thanks to another impressive defensive performance, the Owls did just that, defeating the Roadrunners 56-48 at the Convocation Center for their fourth win in a row.

Temple, which improved to 16-10 overall and 10-4 in conference play, packed its defense for its trip to San Antonio, forcing 17 turnovers and holding four of UTSA’s five starters under their season scoring average. UTSA (13-12, 7-7) shot just 35.8% from the field and a measly 1-for-12 from three-point range.

Temple’s fourth-quarter defense was noticeably impressive. Head coach Diane Richardson deployed a 1-3-1 zone during the quarter, and that helped hold the Roadrunners to eight points on 2 of 10 shooting.

“That’s the way we want to play defense,” Ricahrdson said. “It was good to see that in the fourth quarter.”

Temple also helped itself with 22 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points.

UTSA forward Jordyn Jenkins had a solid night, recording a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Tiarra East led Temple with 18 points and also chipped in six rebounds and three of the Owls’ five steals.

Ricahrdson’s squad needed a dominant performance defensively because its shooting percentages were not much better than UTSA’s.

The Owls weren’t a great shooting team going into this contest, but Thursday was their worst shooting performance of the season. Temple shot a season-low 26.9% from the field and 13.3% (2 of 15) from three.

As the game progressed, multiple Temple players passed up wide-open opportunities from three, and the Owls also missed 13 layups throughout the game.

“The shooting percentages were down for sure,” Richardson said. “But, defense prevailed. We got stops.”

Temple’s performance on the defensive side of the ball became ever more important, as the Owls missed eight free throws in the second half, failing to close out the Roadrunners.

Richardson implied that her squad may not be locked in when they’re at the line late in games.

“It’s not that they’re missing free throws,” Richardson said. “I think it's in the moment, and sometimes mentally they’re not there.”

Injury update

Temple guard Demi Washington, who scored 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting in 14 minutes, left Thursday night’s game with an apparent knee injury at the 2:26 mark of the third quarter. Richardson said after the game that Washington was OK and shouldn’t miss any time.

Postgame press conference

Listen to Diane Richardson's postgame press conference here.