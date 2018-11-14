Temple beat Georgia, 81-77, Tuesday night at the Liacouras Center to improve to 3-0.

The Owls are off to their second straight 3-0 start. It marks the first time Temple won its first three games since Fran Dunphy took over for Hall of Famer John Chaney in 2006.

Five observations from the Owls’ win over Georgia can be seen below.

1.Temple’s drought without an active NBA player might be over by June.

While Temple has only produced one NBA Draft pick during Dunphy’s tenure in second-round selection Lavoy Allen, junior wing Quinton Rose looked like a future draft choice Tuesday night.

Rose, who declared for the draft last spring and worked out for multiple clubs before he ultimately withdrew, played his best game of the young season, as he finished with 25 points on 11 of 24 shooting from the field.

“(Georgia) was bigger than us, so I knew they wouldn’t be able to keep up with my foot speed,” Rose said. “I just tried to attack the basket, get those guys in foul trouble.”

Rose managed to do just that, as he worked his way to a 25-point total without hitting a 3-pointer. He also forced multiple Georgia players into foul trouble in Rayshaun Hammonds, who fouled out, as well as Nicolas Claxton, who dealt with four fouls.

“Seeing what Q does everyday, it’s amazing,” junior center Damion Moore said.

Perhaps most notably was the fact that Rose only committed one turnover. He turned it over four times in the season-opening win over La Salle, then went for three turnovers in last Friday’s win over Detroit Mercy.

If Rose continues to play like he did Tuesday, he will be in a position to hear his name called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in June’s draft.

2. Ernest Aflakpui seems comfortable in his role.

Aflakpui went scoreless and did not even attempt a field goal, but he still did his job.

The senior big man grabbed nine rebounds and added a block and a steal in 23 minutes.

Aflakpui was also a big factor in keeping a long and athletic Georgia team off the glass. The Owls did get outrebounded by seven, although it was more manageable than the minus-18 margin Temple faced in an 18-point last season in Athens.

3. Temple’s defense had some lapses in the second half, although the Owls’ first half numbers were encouraging.

Georgia shot just 41.9 percent from the field and did not make a 3-pointer in the first half.

But the second half was a different story, as the Bulldogs outscored the Owls by seven and shot 62.5 percent from the floor. Georgia also knocked down four of seven from beyond the arc.

4. Damion Moore and JP Moorman gave Temple some good minutes.

Moore registered a season-high 17 minutes and came away with two points, two rebounds and one steal.

While numbers do not especially stand out in the box score, Moore said he felt more comfortable Tuesday night.

When asked where his confidence level is, Moore replied, “I would say a nine out of 10.”

“I really don’t worry about scoring at the moment,” Moore said. “I know that will come in the long run. I worry about my defense the most … that’s going to keep me out there.”

Moore was also part of Temple’s improved rebounding effort, as compared to last December’s loss at Georgia.

“This summer, our main focus was defense, rebounding more,” Moore said. “That’s what we came into tonight thinking about the most. Don’t let them get offensive rebounds. Just keep them off the offensive glass.”

Similar to Moore, JP Moorman’s stats do not pop out of the box score, however, he provided some quality minutes off the bench.

Moorman, who was held scoreless five nights ago in the Owls’ win over Detroit Mercy, made his only shot attempt Tuesday night and added two rebounds.

Moorman did not play more than 12 minutes in each of Temple’s first two games, but he the blame on himself as he spoke with OwlScoop.com outside the locker room following Tuesday’s victory.

“The first two games, I really just didn’t do my job,” Moorman said. “I blame that on myself. I was poor on defense and didn’t bring the energy and effort I usually bring, so I blame myself for that one.”

5. Been there, done that.

Temple started off last season 3-0 before the Owls faltered down the stretch to finish 17-16 overall and 8-10 in American Athletic Conference play.

But the key for the Owls will be consistency, as last season was a prime example that early season success does not always translate to an NCAA Tournament berth.

“We feel more comfortable together this year,” Moore said. “We’re like together, together. Everybody comes out and pushes hard. If we’re a man down, we pick each other up. It’s more of a family, and I think it will show on the court.”

"We have to come out with the same energy and effort we've been playing with, especially on Friday," Moorman said. "We can't overlook our opponent, look into Monday and Tuesday in New York. We have to do a good job of remaining focused on Loyola Maryland and just take that challenge and try to do our best to win that game."



