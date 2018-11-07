Temple edged La Salle, 75-67, Tuesday at the Liacouras Center to win its season opener.

Here are five observations from the Owls’ Big 5 win.

1. Shizz Alston Jr. can hit a big bucket

Senior guard Shizz Alston Jr. didn’t shoot the ball well against the Explorers, but he delivered when Temple needed it the most.

La Salle cut Temple’s lead to six points with just over a minute remaining in the contest, but Alston stopped the bleeding with a mid-range jumper as the clock expired. The bucket gave the Owls a 68-60 lead late in the second half.

Alston left the court with a cramp after the basket, but he returned and hit four straight free throws to extend Temple’s lead. He finished with 13 points on 3 of 13 shooting, eight assists and two rebounds.

Despite not shooting the ball well, Alston said he knew he had to put the previous plays behind him and deliver for his teammates.

“I feel like you’re going to live and die with me,” Alston said. “Get to a close game like that… it’s my tea. I’m going to take us home.”

2. Hitting the glass and charity stripe

Coach Fran Dunphy said he was pleased that his squad was able to out-rebound the Explorers. Temple grabbed 50 boards, including 15 on the offensive glass, compared to La Salle’s 28.

The Owls ranked last in the American American Athletic Conference in rebounding margin last season.

Granted it’s the first game of the year and the Explorers play with a smaller lineup, but it’s encouraging to see Temple rebound the way it did against La Salle after its performances on the glass over the past couple of seasons.

Sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis recorded a career-high 13 rebounds, senior center Ernest Aflakpui tallied eight and sophomore forward De’Vondre Perry nabbed seven.

“Those guys just attack the glass,” La Salle rookie head coach Ashley Howard said. “I think that’s the strength of Temple’s team. They have a lot of big, strong athletic bodies.”

Temple also went 26 of 36 from the free throw line. The Owls didn’t attempt more than 30 free throws once last season.

Alston went a perfect 6 for 6 from the line, Pierre-Louis converted on 4 of his 6 free throws and junior guard Quinton Rose hit 6 of 8 attempts.

“Getting to the line was very important for us,” Dunphy said. “We’ve talked about it. Shizz is one of the best foul shooters in the country, he needs to get there a lot this year.”

3. Justyn Hamilton plays well in first big minutes

With Aflakpui in foul trouble, sophomore forward Justyn Hamilton played his first non-garbage time minutes.

He recorded four points, three rebounds and one block in a little more than 10 minutes.

Dunphy said Hamilton may have the most upside out of the whole sophomore class.

Why?

“Length,” Dunphy said. “When pro scouts come around, they’re looking for the eye test and he passes every eye test because of his length. And he runs, and the one stick back was great today. He really did a good job tonight.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. We just have to get more minutes.”

4. Pierre-Louis, Perry contribute on both sides

When Pierre-Louis and Perry arrived last season, players and coaches said they added versatility on both ends of the floor.

The pair put their talents on full display in Temple’s win against La Salle.

Pierre-Louis recorded a double-double with 14 points on 4 of 6 shooting and 13 rebounds. He also had two assists and drilled both of his attempts from 3-point range. Those numbers helped offset his five turnovers.

“This year I’m making it a priority to rebound the basketball,” Pierre-Louis said. “I feel like at my size, I can rebound the basketball at the guard spot.”

Perry tallied seven points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block.

Perry cooled down offensively in the second half, but he remained active on the defensive side of the ball. He had a chase-down block on Explorers guard Cheddi Mosely in the first half that brought the crowd to its feet, and prevented guard Isaiah Deas from attempting a 3-pointer late in the contest with stout defense.

5. Alani Moore II fills out guard rotation

Last season, junior guard Alani Moore II’s minutes took a plunge during conference play when Pierre-Louis, Perry and sophomore forward J.P. Moorman II became more involved in the rotation.

But in Temple’s opener, Moore played 18:30. He played more than 18 minutes only seven times last year.

Junior guard Quentin Jackson Jr., a transfer from Tallahassee Community College, didn’t receive any minutes against the Explorers.

Moore finished with five points, two turnovers, one assist and one steal.

“[Moore] was all right,” Dunphy said. “We’ll watch the film. He had a couple of open looks, he’s a good shooter. I thought he made a real good long-two that was important for us in a stretch that we needed a basket.”