Cornerback Jamarcus Pierre became Temple’s first verbal commitment from the 2025 class when he announced his decision Thursday night.

Pierre, who’s entering his senior season at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also had offers from UAB, Central Michigan, Bryant, Alabama State and Eastern Kentucky.

Pierre originally announced a Temple offer back on May 1, 2023 during his sophomore year and then just over a year later announced that the Owls had re-offered him. He took his official visit to Temple Thursday, where he made his decision to commit.

At the Under Armour Next Camp in March, the 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pounder ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard-dash and the fastest out of the cornerbacks.

Pierre also runs track and finished second in the district in the 100-meter with a time of 10.89 seconds back in April.

Pierre tallied 24 tackles last season for a Cardinal Gibbons team that went 9-4 and advanced to the Florida Class 2M state quarterfinals.