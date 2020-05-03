News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-03 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida linebacker Trevor Moffitt adds Temple offer

Sam Neumann
OwlScoop.com Staff Reporter

Trevor Moffitt didn’t receive his first scholarship offer until December of his junior season. Now the class of 2021 outside linebacker said he’s at 20 total offers, including the one he received f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}