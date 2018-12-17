Temple’s preparation for the Military Bowl in 2016 following the departure of former head coach Matt Rhule to Baylor was “chaos,” junior linebacker Shaun Bradley said following Monday’s practice at Edberg-Olson Hall.

It led to a disappointing showing in a 34-26 loss to Wake Forest in Annapolis.

Multiple members of the Owls’ coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Phil Snow, were back and forth from Waco to Philadelphia in the weeks leading up to the Military Bowl.

This time around, former head coach Geoff Collins, now at Georgia Tech, insisted that his staff would remain in Philadelphia to prepare Temple’s players for the Independence Bowl against Duke on Dec. 27 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“To be honest, I don’t think anybody really cared (in 2016),” Bradley told a group of reporters Monday. “That’s why it was so bad two years ago, but this year is definitely more organized. Coach Foley kept it in line, and it helped keep people in place.”

Interim head coach Ed Foley, who led Temple through the 2016 Military Bowl, was told that he had to come up with an opening statement for his Monday press conference. He opened up by yelling out, “I love our players.”

While Foley admitted that it has been helpful to have a full staff in place through this transition, he said he leans on his players for help in game planning.

“Going through it definitely helps,” Foley said. “Forget what the situation was in terms of the staff, because it wasn’t great, but now here I am, as the head coach (in 2016), drawing too many lines in the sand and being like, ‘We’re doing this. We practice, that’s the way we set up.’ Now it’s like, ‘Guys, what do we gotta do to beat Duke?’ And we’ve got the best players in the country, right? They’re the best.

“I could bring eight, 10, 12 guys into a room and be like, ‘Guys, here’s what we’ve got on paper, what do you want to do?’ What do you guys think we need to do to beat Duke? And it really, by doing that, it helped out tremendously.”

Foley made some coaching adjustments himself this time around, including a cancellation of last Saturday’s practice due to weather.

“It was 12 degrees,” Foley said. “It was not a Duke bowl prep practice, and two years ago, I had that practice. It wasn’t very good. It aggravated the players and the coaches and it didn’t make things any better, regardless of the situation was outside of that.”

Temple also held a couple practices in the STAR Complex, a new indoor facility that opened in 2017.

“I decided to go inside and I’ve got (receiver) Branden Mack calling me soft,” Foley said. “That kind of thing, but we went in there and had some good practices.”

But how did Foley respond to Mack?

“If this were the Houston week, not only would we be practicing, but I’d be running you tomorrow for asking that question,” Foley said with a smile.

Temple’s younger players have received an extended look in bowl practices, Foley said.

When asked specifically about youngers players who have stood out, Foley brought up freshman tight end David Martin-Robinson, who has appeared in three games this season. Martin-Robinson is eligible to appear in the Owls’ bowl game and then still use his redshirt, according to the NCAA’s newly-implemented four-game redshirt rule.

Freshman quarterback Trad Beatty and freshman receiver Ronnie Stevenson were also mentioned by Foley, as well as freshman defensive tackle Khris Banks, redshirt-freshman defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh, redshirt-freshman cornerback Ty Mason and freshman linebacker Layton Jordan.

As for Foley’s future at Temple, he said he has talked with newly-named coach Manny Diaz, but nothing is finalized.

“I think things are heading in the right direction,” Foley said. “We’re talking about recruiting and the bowl game. We agreed to talk about it at a later time, when we both can take a breath.”

If given the opportunity by Diaz to remain on staff at Temple, Foley said he would stay on 10th and Diamond, where he has coached since joining Al Golden’s staff in 2008.

“I love it here,” Foley said.