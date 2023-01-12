Former Temple defensive lineman Haason Reddick was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month Thursday.

Reddick, a Camden native who walked on at Temple before becoming a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, collected eight sacks, 14 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles through December and early January in the last two games of the regular season. He now has 16 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his first season with the Eagles, who secured the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye after beating the New York Giants last Sunday.

Reddick, who tallied 10.5 sacks and earned first-team all-conference honors en route to helping Temple win the 2016 American Athletic Conference championship, signed a three-year, $45 million contract with his hometown team last March. His 39.5 sacks over the last three seasons are the third-most in the NFL behind Myles Garrett's 44 and T.J. Watt's 43, and Reddick's 16 sacks this season are the fourth-highest single season total in franchise history, behind only Reggie White, Clyde Simmons and Jason Babin.