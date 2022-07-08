Former Owl Joe Klecko named a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Temple Owl and New York Jets standout Joe Klecko was named one of 25 player semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 this week.

Klecko was a dominant defensive linemen for the Owls from 1973 through 1976, leading the Owls in tackles for three straight seasons en route to two All-East selections, as well as All-American selections during his junior and senior seasons. If stats were an official stat by the NCAA during Klecko's time, he would almost certainly be on top of Temple's all-time list. Klecko's pass rushing abilities were so successful that he once had five sacks in a game against Delaware. Klecko was eventually inducted into Temple's Hall of Fame in 1987.

Klecko was eventually drafted in the sixth round of the 1977 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Over the next few years, Klecko would join with players like Abdul Salaam and Marty Lyons to form the vaunted "New York Sack Exchange" defensive line. Klecko's 1981 season was one for the history books, as the Chester native led the NFL with 20.5 sacks en route to an All-Pro selection and Sports Illustrated's Defensive Player of the Year honors. Klecko would play 12 seasons in the NFL and end his career with 78 sacks and Pro Bowl selections at defensive tackle, defensive end and nose tackle.

At the time of his jersey retirement in 2004, Klecko was just the third New York Jet to have his number retired. The other two players, quarterback Joe Namath and wide receiver Don Maynard, are already in the Hall of Fame.

Klecko's son, Dan, was also a dominant defensive lineman for Temple and joined his father in Temple's Hall of Fame in 2014. The younger Klecko made First Team All-Big East squads in 2001 and 2002 and was a second team All American as a senior.

The selection committee will chose 12 of the 25 players semifinalists, as well as 12 of the coach/contributor finalists, to advance to the finalist sections. Those finalists will be announced on July 27. From those 12 players, up to three will be selected to be enshrined in Canton. That decision will be announced August 16.