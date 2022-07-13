Former Owl Nate Pierre-Louis drawing attention in NBA Summer League

Former Temple guard Nate Pierre-Louis drew national attention over the last few days for his tenacity in the NBA2k23 Las Vegas Summer League.

Pierre-Louis, who played for Temple from 2017-20, played last season for the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League. In 32 games, Pierre-Louis averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. That performance garnered Pierre-Louis a spot on the Lakers' summer league team, where he's started at guard for the Lakers and has averaged 6.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and a block a game in just 18.4 minutes per game.

In last night's win over the Clippers, Pierre-Louis started for the Lakers and finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in just 13 minutes of play. Pierre-Louis shot 5-of-6 from the field and managed to finish through contact on multiple layups. Pierre-Louis' performance caught the eye of ESPN National NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins, who played 14 years in the NBA and won a title with the Boston Celtics.