Former Owl Nate Pierre-Louis drawing attention in NBA Summer League
Former Temple guard Nate Pierre-Louis drew national attention over the last few days for his tenacity in the NBA2k23 Las Vegas Summer League.
Pierre-Louis, who played for Temple from 2017-20, played last season for the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League. In 32 games, Pierre-Louis averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. That performance garnered Pierre-Louis a spot on the Lakers' summer league team, where he's started at guard for the Lakers and has averaged 6.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and a block a game in just 18.4 minutes per game.
In last night's win over the Clippers, Pierre-Louis started for the Lakers and finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in just 13 minutes of play. Pierre-Louis shot 5-of-6 from the field and managed to finish through contact on multiple layups. Pierre-Louis' performance caught the eye of ESPN National NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins, who played 14 years in the NBA and won a title with the Boston Celtics.
In three years at Temple, Pierre-Louis started 65 games and earned the 2018-19 American Athletic Conference Most Improved Player Award after averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a sophomore. As a junior in 2019-20, Pierre-Louis averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in Aaron McKie's first season as Temple's coach.
In the event that Pierre-Louis manages to find his way onto an NBA roster, he would be the first Temple player to play in an NBA game since Lavoy Allen played for the Indiana Pacers in 2017.