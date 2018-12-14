Baylor assistant head coach/defensive backs coach Fran Brown has agreed to join Manny Diaz's coaching staff at Temple, sources familiar with the situation told OwlScoop.

Brown, 35, will return to 10th and Diamond after working under former Temple coach Matt Rhule for two years in Waco.

While his exact role is still to be determined, Brown will likely work with Temple's cornerbacks.

Brown is expected to arrive in Philadelphia Friday evening, according to sources. He will be at Temple's Edberg-Olson Hall, the team's practice facility, on Saturday.

A South Jersey native and former star quarterback at Camden High School, Brown is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the Tri-State area. He is credited as the lead recruiter on multiple players on Temple's current roster, including running back Ryquell Armstead, linebacker Shaun Bradley and safety Benny Walls.

Brown played a key role in the recruitment of numerous players on the Owls' 2016 American Athletic Conference championship team, namely safety Sean Chandler, quarterback Phillip Walker and running back Jahad Thomas.

Brown interviewed for Temple's head coaching vacancy Monday in Philadelphia, as OwlScoop reported earlier this week.

While Brown did not end up as Temple's new head man this time around, he received strong support from from former and current players.

Former Owls defensive back Sean Chandler, who currently plays for the Giants, Tweeted out that he would donate $20,000 to the school if Temple hired Brown as head coach. Defensive tackle Jullian Taylor of the 49ers, cornerback Tavon Young of the Ravens and cornerback Nate Hairston of the Colts also publicly supported Brown as the Owls' next coach.

Among Temple's current players to publicly support Brown for Temple's head coaching position were linebacker Chapelle Russell, safety Delvon Randall, defensive end Quincy Roche and defensive back Kimere Brown.