Fresh faces impress at Thursday's practice on offensive line
On paper, offensive line depth may have looked like an issue heading into preseason camp.But as he stood talking to reporters following Thursday’s preseason practice at Chodoff Field, Temple offens...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news