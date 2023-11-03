Two weeks ago, Temple lost a primetime matchup to SMU, 55-0, at Lincoln Financial Field, dropping its overall record to 2-6 and American Athletic Conference record to 0-4.

Sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner did not play for the second straight week, meaning Quincy Patterson once again got the start. It was essentially domination from start to finish, as the Owls struggled mightily on both sides of the ball.

The Owls will now face Navy, who sits at 3-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play, coming off a much-needed bye week.

They used the bye week to get healthy and reset, second-year head coach Stan Drayton said Monday.

“We needed it, both physically and mentally,” Drayton said. “It came late during the course of the season obviously, but it was well needed. We've got some guys feeling better. Some of the nicks and bangs got cleaned up on some guys who were already available to us. They needed some time off for sure. And our high-low guys like (Jordan) Magee and DMR (David Martin-Robinson), who's playing a lot of game reps for us, really needed the time to decompress. ... It was really good for us and hopefully it pays off. I believe it will.”

Kickoff against Navy is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

With Warner off the field, the Owls are obviously a much worse team, as was evident in their 45-14 and 55-0 losses to North Texas and SMU, respectively. If the offense wants any chance of putting points on the board, they need the reigning American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year to be healthy.

Temple only had 212 passing yards in the two games Warner missed, and it’s mostly because Patterson is a run-first quarterback that doesn't have the ability to make strong, accurate throws downfield.

Drayton said Warner is healthy and active, so he will be back on the field this Saturday.

“E.J. is back,” Drayton said at his weekly press conference on Monday. “It doesn't look like he's skipped a beat, it really doesn't. He came back into practice and was ready to go. The timing was still there, the processing was still at a high level, and he's excited. He's been fighting like crazy to get back on the field. … It's really good to have him back.”

“I felt good. Felt confident in myself,” Warner said on Tuesday when asked how he feels coming back. “The timing is still there. It was good to be back out there with my teammates again.”

Navy is tied for 50th out of 130 FBS teams in passing yards allowed per game with 216. Warner is averaging 290 passing yards per game in the six games he’s played this season, so it will be interesting to see how he does against a secondary that has found success containing the pass.

If the Owls want to have any success against the Midshipmen’s secondary, they’ll need their receivers, specifically Amad Anderson Jr. and Dante Wright, as well as tight end David Martin-Robinson, to step up. Anderson Jr. (397 receiving yards), Martin-Robinson (305 receiving yards) and Wright (271 receiving yards) are Warner’s top three targets.

Navy safeties Rayuan Lane III and Xavier McDonald lead the Midshipmen secondary. Lane III is third on the team in total tackles with 38, tied for fourth in the FBS with three interceptions, and has two forced fumbles to go along with one fumble recovery. McDonald is fifth on the team in total tackles with 34.

In an ideal world, Temple would be able to score Saturday by sustaining long drives and keeping Navy’s methodical, triple-option offense off the field so the Owls can stay on the right side of the time-of-possession battle.

Problem is, they rank 119th out of 130 FBS teams in rushing yards per game with 100.4. Their leading rusher is true freshman running back Joquez Smith, who has just 299 yards on the ground. Behind him are running back Darvon Hubbard with 236 rushing yards and Patterson with 132 rushing yards (also has a team-high four rushing touchdowns.) Edward Saydee is the only single-digit running back, but he has been held to below 100 rushing yards on the season.

Navy’s rush defense is ranked 71st in the FBS, allowing 146.9 rushing yards per game. Although they're allowing almost 50 yards more than Temple’s average, the Owls running backs are in a rut right now. This is an opportunity for them to break out of it, but expect Temple to rely heavily on Warner’s arm.

The Midshipmen have three linebackers with more 30 tackles on the season. They are senior Will Harbour (team-high 55 tackles as well as three sacks and one forced fumble), junior Colin Ramos (54 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery) and sophomore Luke Pirris (31 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.)

If Temple gets points on the board quickly, so be it. The Owls will take anything to get out of the bad offense rut in which they find themselves. And if offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf wants his offense to control the ball and finds it can’t be done in the running game, Warner could look to do it with quick, underneath throws.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE

Temple’s defense has been battered and bruised all season long, and it’s showing on the scoreboard. The 55-0 loss to SMU in Week 8 marked the fifth consecutive game the Owls surrendered 40 or more points.

The Owls did recover a fumble on the opening drive of the game, but the Mustangs went on to score on eight of their final 11 drives after that.

Fortunately for Temple, they’ll be facing a Navy offense on Saturday that is only averaging 18.3 points scored per game, which puts them at 124th of 130 FBS teams.

Navy’s offense, as usual, relies upon the triple option. The Midshipmen are 15th in the FBS in rushing yards per game with 205.1. Temple, meanwhile, sits at 124th of 130 FBS teams in rushing yards allowed per game, surrendering 206.5 rushing yards per contest.

However, holding the Midshipmen to 205 yards on the ground wouldn’t be such a bad thing for Temple’s defense. The key for the Owls will be getting an early lead, sustaining it and forcing Navy to throw the ball.

Temple’s defensive line is extremely banged up, forcing lower-classmen to step in and upper-classmen to play out of position. The injuries have also caused the Owls’ defense to become extremely linebacker-heavy. There's not a single everyday defensive lineman in the top 14 in total tackles, but there are eight linebackers.

But against Navy, Temple’s linebackers and defensive backs would be called upon nonetheless to make plays, and Saturday is an opportunity for players like Jordan Magee, Yvandy Rigby, Alex Odom and Tywan Francis to make sure Navy’s fullback dives and pitches don’t get past that second level of the Owls’ defense.

“We’re playing a different offense. What the ‘option offense’ forces you to do is remain honest in a lot of respects,” Drayton said when asked if his defense has changed anything schematically to try to create more pressures and turnovers. “Sometimes it may invite us to call more pressures that way. Sometimes we just have to play disciplined gap sound defense. So we have to study what Navy presents and see what’s the best way for us to operate on defense that way.”

The Midshipmen have six players with at least 100 rushing yards this season - sophomore fullback Alex Tecza (527), junior fullback Daba Fofana (255), sophomore quarterback Blake Horvath (183), senior quarterback Tai Lavatai (171), sophomore running back Brandon Chatman (123) and sophomore running back Eli Heidenreich (101). Tecza also leads the team with four rushing touchdowns.

As for Temple’s secondary, they're allowing 293.4 passing yards per game in this five-game losing streak. On the season, they're allowing 247.5 passing yards per game, which sits them at 99th in the FBS.

The good news for the Owls is that the Midshipmen have only attempted 110 passes, completing 54 of them for 698 yards. Lavatai completed 13 of his 23 passes for just 96 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Navy’s loss to Air Force.

Air Force jumped out to an early lead and forced Navy to do what it doesn’t want to do as often and throw the ball. Lavatai averaged just 4.17 yards per attempt and isn’t necessarily the type of quarterback who can muster a comeback by throwing a high volume of passes.

That’s the blueprint Temple needs to follow Saturday.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS

Owls’ sixth-year kicker Camden Price only had one opportunity against SMU to put points on the board. It was a 37-yard field goal, but he missed it, marking his fourth missed field goal of the season.

Due to Price’s inconsistency, Drayton is opening his options.

“We have not given up on him, but there is some competition for that position,” Drayton said on Monday.

Navy has also struggled with field goal kicking this season, with just four makes. Senior Evan Warren is 2-for-5, while sophomore Nathan Kirkwood is 2-for-3