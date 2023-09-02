Coming off of a 3-9 2022 season, Stan Drayton will begin his second campaign as Temple’s head coach Saturday at 2 p.m. against Akron at Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

The Zips are coming off a 2-10 record in head coach Joe Moorhead’s first season. Moorhead was the offensive coordinator at Penn State in 2016 when the Nittany Lions beat the Owls 34-27, and he was also the head coach at Fordham in 2013 when his Rams pulled off a 30-29 upset victory over Temple.

Here’s what to watch for as Temple begins its quest for its first bowl game appearance since 2019 and first postseason win since 2017.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Since taking over for then-quarterback and now-wide receiver D’Wan Mathis, sophomore quarterback and single-digit E.J. Warner has become the focal point of the offense.

“He’s taken more command of the offense, taking more command of receivers getting lined up,” Drayton said about Warner’s growth this offseason. “He knows the job description of every player on our side of the ball, which is what you want out of your quarterback, and we didn’t try to put that on his plate last season.”

The Owls lost their two leading receivers in Jose Barbon and Adonicas Sanders. In their place, Temple added Colorado State wideout Dante Wright, who could be a deep threat for Warner. Wright had 805 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2019, and he hopes to have a bounce-back season after redshirting last year.

Coming off a season-ending foot injury, Ian Stewart earned a single digit this month and will be playing in his first game since Oct. 1 of last season. Amad Anderson Jr., who caught 38 passes for 479 yards and four touchdowns, is slated to start along with Stewart and Wright.

Akron finished second-to-last in the Mid-American Conference with only nine interceptions in 2022. Akron allowed 243 passing yards per game and allowed 21 touchdowns through the air. Corners Tyson Durant and KJ Martin, a transfer from West Virginia, are players to watch against Temple’s wideouts.

Up front, the Owls have several new players, including potential starter at left tackle, Diego Barajas. The Owls struggled on the line in 2022 and had 10 combinations of linemen in 12 games. Now, Temple offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan feels like they should be a much-improved unit.

“I just think continuity is key,” Wieshan said. “We have to run the ball better. I’m excited about having [running backs coach] Tyree Foreman here. I’m excited about that running back room. I think they’re gonna make us better, make us look better, make us feel better, and I think the line’s gonna play harder and with more consistency as long as we stay healthy.”

Akron did add 11 new defensive linemen, including three freshmen, three from the transfer portal, and five through the junior college ranks. Akron is moving into a 3-4 scheme this season, so the Zips will show the Owls something that Akron did not put on tape in 2022.

All in all, Temple’s passing offense should have the edge in this matchup.

Running backs vs. Akron’s front seven

Temple was the lone team in the AAC to not run for more than 1,000 yards last season.

Single-digit Edward Saydee returns to lead the running back room. He and Darvon Hubbard are expected to get the bulk of the carries in this game, while Florida International transfer E.J. Wilson could see a few as well.

Temple also has two promising freshmen in Joquez Smith from Tampa Jesuit High School and Kyle Williams from Harrisburg High School. While they might not get snaps week one, they could be poised to get touches in the future.

Akron ranked ninth in the MAC against the run, giving up 162 yards per game. Opponents got 25 rushing touchdowns against the Zips, tied for the most allowed in the MAC.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE

Temple’s run defense vs. Akron’s rushing attack

The Zips finished dead last in the MAC running the football in 2022. Akron was the only team in the MAC to average less than 100 yards a game on the ground and also averaged a conference-low 2.9 yards per carry.

Former five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard, who started his career at Miami, transferred to Akron from Florida this offseason. Lingard appeared in 32 games and had 26 carries for 150 yards for the Gators. Expect to see him get plenty of touches on Saturday.

The linebacker room is one of the deepest on the roster for Temple. The Owls’ 2022 leading tackler Jordan Magee returns as the captain. Layton Jordan led the team with nine sacks and three defensive touchdowns in 2022.

Temple also added two transfers who add much-needed versatility to the defense. Florida transfer Kamar Wilcoxson and Colorado State transfer Tywan Francis are a blend of a linebacker and safety at the “Owl” position.

Temple’s secondary vs. Akron’s passing game

Temple’s secondary is anchored by a pair of single digits in corner Jalen McMurray and safety Alex Odom. Odom was third on the team in tackles last fall with 75 and had two interceptions. McMurray was the only corner to start all 12 games for the Owls last season.

On Saturday, the Owls will have to deal with a multitude of receivers, including 6-1, 190-pound LSU transfer Alex Adams and Penn State transfer Daniel George. Last year, after playing sparingly in his two years at LSU, Adams had 855 yards and led the Zips with nine touchdowns. In George’s first season at Akron, the 6-2, 210-pound wideout caught 67 passes for 793 yards and two touchdowns.

Akron quarterback DJ Irons threw for 2,605 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 10 games before missing the last two with an injury. He also ran for 314 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground, so one of defensive coordinator Everett Withers’ linebackers will have to keep an eye on him if he starts, which seems likely.

Virginia Tech transfer Tahj Bullock, a 6-3, 230-pound redshirt sophomore, could see some snaps, too, in certain packages if Moorhead chooses.

OwlScoop.com Staff Reporter Declan Landis contributed to this story.