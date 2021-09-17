Gameday preview: Boston College

Temple returns home to Lincoln Financial Field for its home opener against undefeated Boston College, which comes after the Owls' first win of the season last week at Akron.

The Owls and the Eagles could both be playing backup quarterbacks Saturday.

Temple starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis was upgraded to “day to day” by head coach Rod Carey on Monday after missing last week’s game against Akron. If he can’t play, Justin Lynch will make his second career start after throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns at Akron last week.

The Eagles will rely on Dennis Grosel, who filled in for their usual starter, Phil Jurkovec, after he injured his wrist early in their 45-28 victory over UMass. It’s been widely reported that Jurkovec, who is a potential NFL draft pick, will miss the remainder of the season after getting surgery on his wrist.

Here is how the Owls will match up with the Eagles in all three phases of the game.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Assuming Lynch makes his second straight start, he will be looking to build on an impressive performance against Akron. Outside of throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns, Lynch completed 19 of 23 passes.

“He communicated well pre-snap, and then post-snap, he didn’t have a bunch of errors there,” Carey said about Lynch. “He may have had some physical things with his feet at times and different things like that. Mentally, he certainly handled that as well. Overall, really pleased with that.”

Temple’s offense used bubble screens and push passes off of jet motion to get Lynch in a rhythm early and also allowed its dynamic receivers, Randle Jones and Jadan Blue, to get the ball in space against a poor Akron defense.

This paid off for the Owls, as Jones finished with seven catches, 170 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard touchdown off a push pass.

The Owls should stick with their quick-hitting offense against a talented but unproven Eagles secondary that is holding opponents to just 6.21 yards per pass attempt and 149 passing yards per game through its first two games this season.

The Eagles’ secondary is led by cornerback Josh DeBerry, who has recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one interception this season.

In the running game, Temple will likely lean on the same three-headed backfield as they did against Akron in Edward Saydee, Ra’Von Bonner and Tayvon Ruley. Those three combined to rush for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Boston College’s run defense is anchored by former Temple linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley and linebacker Kam Arnold. Graham-Mobley is second on the team in tackles with 13 while Arnold is third with seven, and he’s recorded 1.5 tackles for loss.

As a team, the Eagles are only allowing 3.5 yards per rushing attempt and 113 rushing yards per game this season.

Temple’s offensive line had a strong week two against Akron, as they helped pave the way for 177 total rushing yards while allowing zero sacks. Right tackle Michael Niese was named to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week for his performance.

Obviously, the Eagles’ defensive line poses a much bigger challenge than the Zips did. Boston College’s leading pass rusher is defensive end Shitta Sillah, who has posted 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass defended this season.

While Boston College’s defense looks stout on paper, this is their hardest test of the season so far. They haven’t guarded dynamic receivers like Blue and Jones yet this season. Another potential advantage for the Owls is the inside-outside versatility Jones and Blue provide.

DeBerry plays primarily as a nickel corner, meaning Temple might be able to avoid him by lining up Jones and Blue outside, which they are more than capable of doing.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE

Temple’s defense got off to a rough start against Akron, allowing 17 points on the first three possessions of the game. Eventually, the Owls locked down and scored two straight touchdowns thanks to a William Kwenkeu fumble return touchdown and a Manny Walker pick-six.

Those touchdowns turned the tide of the game for the whole team, but especially for the defense, as they gave up just 10 points the rest of the way, including holding Akron scoreless from the middle of the second quarter to near the end of the fourth quarter.

The Owls will look to carry that momentum into a game against a Boston College team with some potential NFL talent at the skill positions.

Obviously, having to face Grosel at quarterback and not Jurkovec is an advantage, but Grossel does have some experience. He made seven starts in 2019 and played in four games last season, including his record-setting 520-yard and four-touchdown performance against Virginia.

Grosel’s top receiving weapons are wide receiver Zay Flowers, who has appeared in the first round of some early mock drafts, and tight end Trae Barry, who transferred from Jacksonville State this offseason.

Flowers has nine catches, 203 yards and one touchdown, while Barry has six catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Temple’s secondary, led by cornerbacks Cameron Ruiz and Keyshawn Paul and safety Amir Tyler, will get their toughest test of the season today. But to its credit, Temple’s secondary has performed well so far.

The Owls are only allowing 168 passing yards per game and 5.33 yards per passing attempt this season.

Although the Eagles have talent on the outside, they are usually a primarily run-focused team lead by Pat Garwo III and Travis Levy. Garwo III has 189 rushing yards and Levy has 75, but what really makes the Eagles’ running game impressive is their offensive line.

Four of the Eagles’ starting linemen are on NFL radars in Zion Johnson, Ben Petrula, Alec Lindstrom and Tyler Vrabel. All of them are returning starters from a unit that tied for third in the Power Five in pass-block grade last season, according to PFF.

Temple’s defensive line had a bounce back performance against Akron, and they’ll need another strong outing Saturday. Layton Jordan accounted for one tackle for loss and one forced fumble against the Zips while getting consistent pressure throughout the contest.

Although defensive end Will Rodgers was called for multiple untimely offsides penalties, he did record a sack and a tackle for loss last week. If he can stay onside and still produce this week, it would be a huge boon to the defense.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS

Like the rest of the team, Temple’s special team’s unit had a much better showing against Akron, as IT didn’t give up any long returns against the Zips.

Punter Adam Barry is still performing well and averaging 44 yards per punt, with two landing inside the 20 so far this season. However, kicker Rory Bell missed a 40-yard attempt last week before later converting from 26 yards out.

Bell looked like he had the leg strength to make the 40-yarder, but he missed wide left.

In the return game, De’Von Fox returned three kickoffs for 77 yards, including a 42-yarder. Ahmad Anderson got the chance to return a punt as the clock was winding down in the fourth quarter, and he returned it for 35 yards.

Fox’s development as a kick returner is something to make note of this week.

The Eagles will lean on punter Grant Carlson, who is averaging 43.25 yards per punt, and kicker Danny Longman, who is a perfect 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts this season.

Levy is the Eagles’ punt and kick returner. He hasn’t done much as a punt returner but did return a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown last week.