At a Glance

Temple vs. Buffalo

Saturday, Sept. 8

3:30 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

Television: ESPN3

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Head coaches:

Temple

Geoff Collins

Career record: 7-7 (second season)

Buffalo

Lance Leipold

Career record: 123-29 (11th season)

Key Players

TEMPLE

Frank Nutile – QB – 18 of 32 passing for 185 yards (5.78 YPA), one touchdown, two interceptions

Ryquell Armstead - RB – 14 carries for 31 yards

Isaiah Wright – WR – 3 catches for 37 yards, one touchdown

Branden Mack - WR - 7 catches for 78 yards

Quincy Roche – DE – two TFLs, one sack, two blocked kicks

Shaun Bradley – LB –10 tackles

Delvon Randall – S – 6 tackles, forced fumble

BUFFALO

Tyree Jackson - QB - 17 of 27 for 189 yards (7.0 YPA), six touchdowns

Emmanuel Reed - RB - 8 carries for 32 yards

Anthony Johnson - WR - 4 catches for 57 yards, one touchdown

K.J. Osborn - WR - 3 catches for 54 yards, two touchdowns

Matt Otwinowski - LB - 10 tackles, one TFL

When Temple’s on offense

While Frank Nutile struggled in the Owls’ 19-17 loss to Villanova in the season opener at Lincoln Financial Field, offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude’s crew only had the ball for 21 minutes and 21 seconds.

The Owls’ defense, which we will touch on later, allowed the Wildcats to convert on 8 of 16 third-down plays and 3 of 3 fourth-down tries. In turn, Nutile and company could never find a rhythm.

Nutile looked similar to the way he played when given his first opportunity of the 2017 season in a 43-7 blowout loss at USF. In his 2017 debut against the Bulls, Nutile completed 4 of 12 passes for 57 yards and an interception. He rebounded later in the season to lead Temple to wins in four of its last five games, including a victory in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.

Villanova shut down Temple’s run game and allowed just 46 yards on 22 carries -- good for 2.1 yards per touch. Senior tailback Ryquell Armstead was limited to 31 yards on 14 carries.

Coach Geoff Collins teased the idea of using redshirt-freshman speedster Jeremy Jennings in “special” ways this season, although he did not earn a carry last Saturday. Redshirt-junior Jager Gardner, who’s fully healthy following a season-ending knee injury last fall, also did not see any carries.

Perhaps Patenaude could give Jennings and Gardner a shot against Buffalo, which allowed FCS opponent Delaware State to run for 199 yards in a 48-10 over the Hornets last Saturday. During a Monday conference call with reporters, Collins said he would like to get Jennings and Gardner involved in the offense.

The Owls could also look to third- string quarterback Todd Centeio for a spark. The West Palm Beach, Fla. product saw three snaps in Saturday’s loss to Villanova and converted in a pair of third-and-1 situations and completed a 20-yard pass to redshirt-senior receiver Ventell Bryant, who earned his No. 1 back after he was stripped of his prized single digit this time last season.

The Buffalo defense is not known for causing turnovers or racking up sacks against FBS opponents. The Bulls ranked No. 10 in the Mid-American Conference last season with 19 sacks and eight interceptions last season. However, Buffalo forced four turnovers, including three fumbles, in Saturday’s blowout win over Delaware State.

When Temple’s on defense

Temple’s primary focus will be defending Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson, a 6-foot-7, 245-pound signal caller from Michigan. Jackson is coming off a career-high six-touchdown performance against Delaware State.

In three road games against non-MAC FBS opponents last season, Jackson’s play was less impressive. He threw for 549 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. During that span, Buffalo dropped two of its three games.

But in Jackson’s final three games of last season -- all against MAC opponents -- he surpassed 290 yards and tossed nine touchdowns and only one interception.

The Bulls boast an NFL prospect at receiver in Anthony Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 207-pounder. He led the team in receiving last season and turned in an 11-catch, 140-yard performance at Minnesota.

In the Owls’ opener against Villanova, linebacker Chapelle Russell, who returned from a second torn ACL suffered last October, led the team in tackles. Redshirt-senior Michael Dogbe and redshirt-sophomore Quincy Roche added two TFLs apiece. Junior linebacker Sam Franklin, who was flagged for a costly facemask penalty in pass coverage, also came up with an interception.

Redshirt-junior defensive end Dana Levine went down with an unspecified injury against Villanova and will miss the next “four to six weeks,” as Collins told reporters during Monday’s conference call. Redshirt-junior DeAndre Kelly, who was originally left off Temple’s “above the line” chart, will be “elevated,” while redshirt-freshman Arnold Ebiketie is also expected to garner more playing time. The Owls’ defensive line will be a group to watch Saturday.