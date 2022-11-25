Coming off a 23-3 defeat at the hands of No. 25 Cincinnati last Saturday, Temple will finish off its 2022 season at Lincoln Financial Field against the 6-5 ECU Pirates for a 1 p.m. Senior Day kickoff on ESPN+.

The history of these two programs meeting up goes back to 1982, and the teams are tied up at 9-9 all-time. The Pirates have won the previous two matchups, including a 45-3 of the Owls last season in Greenville. Temple has won three of the four matchups at Lincoln Financial Field.

ECU is 6-5 on the season and 3-4 in the American Athletic Conference. The Pirates went 3-1 in their nonconference schedule, with their only loss coming against then-No. 13 North Carolina State back in week one. Their strongest win outside of the AAC came three weeks ago at BYU. ECU is on a two-game losing streak, putting them in seventh place in the AAC, but with six wins, the Pirates are bowl eligible.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

ECU is fifth in the American in scoring defense, having allowed an average of 25.3 points per game, and the Pirates are fifth in the conference with 25 sacks and second in the AAC with 10 interceptions. The player to watch on defense for the Pirates is junior safety Julius Wood, who is second on the team with two interceptions and ECU’s leading tackler with 72. Fellow safety, junior Jireh Wilson, leads the team with three interceptions.

After setting program records against USF and Houston, Temple freshman quarterback E.J. Warner had some growing pains in the Owls’ 23-3 loss to Cincinnati last week. It was Temple’s third game of the season without a touchdown, and the fourth Warner start in which he threw for less than 200 yards and his fourth start with at least two interceptions. With ECU being ninth in the AAC against the pass, Warner has an opportunity to end his freshman campaign on a high note.

After reeling off 265 rushing yards against USF three weeks ago, Edward Saydee combined for only 39 yards in the last two games against Houston and Cincinnati. Darvon Hubbard out-gained Saydee last week, so it’s possible the Texas A&M transfer could get more touches to end the season. However, the Pirates are second in the AAC against the run, only allowing 121 yards per game on the ground, so Temple and offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf could take a pass-heavy approach Saturday.

Temple receivers Adonicas Sanders (injury) and Amad Anderson Jr. (a one-game, team-imposed suspension) didn’t play last week against Cincinnati. First-year head coach Stan Drayton said Monday that Sanders was day-to-day and that Anderson would play against ECU. With that duo out of the lineup last weekend, Jose Barbon and Zae Baines combined for just eight catches for 57 yards in a low-scoring day for the Owls, but they could be in line for bigger days against ECU. Barbon has posted career-high totals of 59 receptions for 758 yards this season.

Jordan Smith led the Owl in receiving against the Bearcats with five catches for 40 yards, while David Martin- Robinson had two catches for 24 yards. Look for both tight ends to remain factors on offense, as both have been building chemistry with Warner over the previous couple of weeks.

Both single-digit offensive linemen, center Adam Klein and left tackle Isaac Moore, will be playing in their final games in a Temple uniform on Senior Day. Moore has been the only offensive lineman to start in every game for the Owls this season. The Swedish player set a program record last week by starting in his 55th consecutive week, a mark originally set by former Owls safety Delvon Randall. Klein started the season at right tackle but has since shifted over to center.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE

The Pirates have the fifth-best scoring offense in the AAC, led by senior quarterback Holton Ahlers, who has thrown for 3,04 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. ECU’s top running back, Keaton Mitchell, leads the AAC with 1,103 rushing yards in his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, and is third in the conference with 10 touchdowns. The Pirates also have solid receivers in Isaiah Winstead and C.J. Johnson. Johnson is seventh in the AAC with 873 yards to go along with nine touchdowns, while Winstead is fourth in the conference in receiving with 950 yards and three touchdowns.

With single-digit defensive lineman Darian Varner being shut down for the season with offseason surgery impending, the Owls still had a solid game up front against Cincinnati last week, even in a 20-point loss, but they’ll once again be without one of their top pass rushers this week as they attempt to make a veteran quarterback like Ahlers uncomfortable in the pocket. Xach Gill saw more snaps last week with Varner out and tallied three tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Layton Jordan continued his career-best season for the Owls with 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss against Cincinnati and in the process took over the team lead with nine sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss. He was in the Bearcat backfield for most of the game, and this could be his last college game if he chooses to go to make himself eligible for the NFL draft. At linebacker, Kobe Wilson got the start over Yvandy Rigby and finished second on the team with six tackles, so it would appear he could get more playing time Saturday.

Cornerbacks Jalen McMurray, Elijah Clark, and Dominick Hill will obviously have to be sound in coverage in facing an experienced cornerback and veteran receivers like Winstead and Johnson. If not, it will be a long day for the Owls defense.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS

After missing his first extra point on the season against Houston, Camden Price rebounded by making a 43-yard field goal last week for the Owls’ lone points of the game. Price has given Temple stability at the placekicker position this season, but he will be out of eligibility after Saturday as a graduate transfer.

After three returns last Saturday, safety and kickoff returner Corey Cuascut-Palmer got injured, so fellow freshman safety Sam Martin took his place and gained 51 yards on two returns, including a 33-yarder. He’ll be a player to watch Saturday if Palmer can’t go and a potential bright spot in what has otherwise been a stagnant special teams unit.

Key matchups

ECU receivers C.J. Johnson and Keaton Mitchell vs. Temple cornerbacks Jalen McMurray, Elijah Clark and Dominick Hill

This is the element of the game that could determine who comes out on top to end the 2022 season. With the exception of a 42-yard catch by Cincinnati’s Tre Tucker, Temple’s secondary limited explosive plays last week. If the Owls continue their recent success, they’ll have a chance to win, but ECU’s top two receivers prevent size and speed challenges. Winstead, who played at Norfolk State and Toledo before arriving at ECU, is a tougher matchup at 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds, while Johnson is 6-2 and 222 pounds.

Jose Barbon vs. ECU cornerbacks Juan Powell and Malik Fleming

While the Pirates have solid safeties, cornerbacks Juan Powell and Malik Fleming can be exposed, as they were last week on a day when Houston quarterback Clayton Tune threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns. Barbon could have some help Saturday if Sanders and Anderson are back in the lineup, and he’s Warner’s top target, one who’s capable of getting past either ECU corner.