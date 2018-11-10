Considering that this game has the making of a shootout, it's a good thing that Temple's offense put up one of the best performances in program history last week in a 52-40 loss to No. 12 UCF.

In that game, Anthony Russo completed 31 of 52 passes for a career-high 444 yards, one short of the program record, and four touchdowns. Russo also picked up a touchdown on the ground on a fake field goal attempt. Elsewhere, Ryquell Armstead returned from an ankle injury to run the ball 27 times for 142 yards while Ventell Bryant caught seven passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Five diferent Temple players had at least 40 receiving yards.

Simply put, Temple's offense was in a rhythm against UCF. That should continue against Houston, which is toward the bottom of the nation in almost every major defensive category. The Cougars are No. 120 in total defense at 484 yards allowed per game, No. 129 in passing defense at 324 passing yards per game and No. 96 in scoring defense at 31.7 points allowed per contest.

Houston's defensive numbers are even more staggering when you take out its 14-point performance against FCS Texas Southern. Against FBS opponents, Houston's defense is allowing an average of 33.9 points, 502 total yards and 26.9 first downs per game. Last week, Houston allowed an SMU team that entered the game averaging 306 yards against FBS opponents to accumulate 514 yards and 45 points on offense.

Basically, Houston's defense is well behind its offense and has allowed opponents to do whatever they want this season.

That's not to say that the Houston defense does not have its fair share of stars. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver is expected to make his return after missing the last two games with a right knee injury. Oliver, a former 5-star recruit, is projected to be a Top 5 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and has 51 tackles and 13.5 tackles for a loss in seven games this season. Oliver was injured against Temple last season but still finished with 16.5 tackles for a loss in 12 2017 games.

"He's as dominant of a player as there is in college football, regardless of position," Temple coach Geoff Collins said Tuesday. "If you can be a dominant player in the center of a defensive line, that creates problems... He can take over the game if you let him."

Temple center Matt Hennessy left the UCF game with an injury. If Hennessy is unable to go, Vince Picozzi will slide into the center position to deal with Oliver. Regardless of which Temple player snaps the ball, the Owls' ability to limit Oliver's impact could decide the game.

At the next level, Houston has a standout linebacker in the former of Austin Robinson. Robinson, a former quarterback at UTSA, leads the Cougars with 87 tackles and also has a team-high four sacks to go along with 9.5 tackles for a loss.

Houston has forced 15 turnovers this season but did not force a single one in last week's lost to SMU. Seven of Houston's nine interceptions this season have come via the secondary, which is led by senior cornerback Alexander Myres. Myres only has one interception on the year but leads the team with six pass breakups.

For Temple, the offense starts and goes with Armstead. After looking limited in warmups, Armstead bounced back to put together a dominant performance against UCF. Toward the end of the game, however, Armstead was kept on the sidelines. There have been no official announcements about Armstead's status but the expectation is that he will play. Assuming Armstead does play, the New Jersey native should have the ability to feast on a Houston defense that has given up an average of 248 rushing yards per contest in its last three games.

Temple's ground game is noticeably hamstrung when Armstead is unable to go. In the two contests that Armstead missed, Temple averaged 94.5 yards per game. In the seven games that Armstead has played in, the Owls have averaged 158.1 rushing yards per game. Armstead's 27-carry performance against UCF provided that if the senior back is able to go, Temple's coaching staff is willing to feed him the ball. If Armstead lines up in the backfield Saturday evening, expect to see him used frequently.