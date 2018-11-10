Gameday Preview: Houston
At a Glance
Temple at Houston
Saturday, November 10
7:00 p.m.
TDECU Stadium -- Houston, TX
Television: CBS Sports Network
Radio: 1210 WPHT
HEAD COACHES
Temple
Geoff Collins
Career record: 12-10 (second season)
Houston
Major Applewhite
Career record: 14-18 (second season)
Key Players
TEMPLE
Anthony Russo - 1,854 yards, 13 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, two rushing touchdowns
Ryquell Armstead - 149 carries, 768 yards, six touchdowns
Ventell Bryant - 35 catches, 504 yards, three touchdowns
Michael Dogbe - 48 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles
Delvon Randall - 55 tackles, one interception, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles
Rock Ya-Sin - 41 tackles, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups
Houston
D'Eriq King - 2,578 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 467 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns
Patrick Carr - 98 carries, 550 yards, two touchdowns.
Marquez Stevenson - 49 catches, 823 yards, 11 total touchdowns
Ed Oliver - 51 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks
Austin Robinson - 87 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks
Alexander Myres - 45 tackles, one interception, six pass breakups
When Temple's on offense
Considering that this game has the making of a shootout, it's a good thing that Temple's offense put up one of the best performances in program history last week in a 52-40 loss to No. 12 UCF.
In that game, Anthony Russo completed 31 of 52 passes for a career-high 444 yards, one short of the program record, and four touchdowns. Russo also picked up a touchdown on the ground on a fake field goal attempt. Elsewhere, Ryquell Armstead returned from an ankle injury to run the ball 27 times for 142 yards while Ventell Bryant caught seven passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Five diferent Temple players had at least 40 receiving yards.
Simply put, Temple's offense was in a rhythm against UCF. That should continue against Houston, which is toward the bottom of the nation in almost every major defensive category. The Cougars are No. 120 in total defense at 484 yards allowed per game, No. 129 in passing defense at 324 passing yards per game and No. 96 in scoring defense at 31.7 points allowed per contest.
Houston's defensive numbers are even more staggering when you take out its 14-point performance against FCS Texas Southern. Against FBS opponents, Houston's defense is allowing an average of 33.9 points, 502 total yards and 26.9 first downs per game. Last week, Houston allowed an SMU team that entered the game averaging 306 yards against FBS opponents to accumulate 514 yards and 45 points on offense.
Basically, Houston's defense is well behind its offense and has allowed opponents to do whatever they want this season.
That's not to say that the Houston defense does not have its fair share of stars. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver is expected to make his return after missing the last two games with a right knee injury. Oliver, a former 5-star recruit, is projected to be a Top 5 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and has 51 tackles and 13.5 tackles for a loss in seven games this season. Oliver was injured against Temple last season but still finished with 16.5 tackles for a loss in 12 2017 games.
"He's as dominant of a player as there is in college football, regardless of position," Temple coach Geoff Collins said Tuesday. "If you can be a dominant player in the center of a defensive line, that creates problems... He can take over the game if you let him."
Temple center Matt Hennessy left the UCF game with an injury. If Hennessy is unable to go, Vince Picozzi will slide into the center position to deal with Oliver. Regardless of which Temple player snaps the ball, the Owls' ability to limit Oliver's impact could decide the game.
At the next level, Houston has a standout linebacker in the former of Austin Robinson. Robinson, a former quarterback at UTSA, leads the Cougars with 87 tackles and also has a team-high four sacks to go along with 9.5 tackles for a loss.
Houston has forced 15 turnovers this season but did not force a single one in last week's lost to SMU. Seven of Houston's nine interceptions this season have come via the secondary, which is led by senior cornerback Alexander Myres. Myres only has one interception on the year but leads the team with six pass breakups.
For Temple, the offense starts and goes with Armstead. After looking limited in warmups, Armstead bounced back to put together a dominant performance against UCF. Toward the end of the game, however, Armstead was kept on the sidelines. There have been no official announcements about Armstead's status but the expectation is that he will play. Assuming Armstead does play, the New Jersey native should have the ability to feast on a Houston defense that has given up an average of 248 rushing yards per contest in its last three games.
Temple's ground game is noticeably hamstrung when Armstead is unable to go. In the two contests that Armstead missed, Temple averaged 94.5 yards per game. In the seven games that Armstead has played in, the Owls have averaged 158.1 rushing yards per game. Armstead's 27-carry performance against UCF provided that if the senior back is able to go, Temple's coaching staff is willing to feed him the ball. If Armstead lines up in the backfield Saturday evening, expect to see him used frequently.
When Temple's on defense
This is where things could get tricky for Temple. For all the bad things that Houston's defense does, its offense does even better things when it has the ball.
The Cougars are No.2 in the nation in total offense at 548.2 yards per game, No. 5 in scoring offense at 47.7 points per game, No. 12 in passing offense at 315.9 yards per game and No. 5 in 3rd Down Conversion percentage at a 49.6 percent conversion rate. The Cougars will do more than just air it out, however, as they are also No. 18 in rushing offense at 232.3 yards per game. As a team, the Cougars have yet to rush for fewer than 150 yards in a game this season and have surpassed the 250-yard mark five times.
Temple nickel Sam Franklin could be tasked, once again, with trying to keep a mobile quarterback in check. The Owls did a good job of that last week, as the Knights' quarterback McKenzie Milton rushed seven times for just 19 yards. Franklin's job will be even harder this week as Houston junior quarterback D'Eriq King has dominated this season through the air and on the ground.
In his first full season as a starter, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound King's average stat line has looked like this: 286 passing yards, 3.3 touchdowns, .6 interceptions, 51.9 rushing yards and 1.3 rushing touchdowns. Those are video game numbers for King, who originally committed to Houston over Clemson and was recently named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award. King's mobility has helped him avoid pressure and, as a result, Houston has only given up a conference-low nine sacks all season.
"[King] throws a really nice ball and can take the top off a coverage," Collins said. "The thing that's even more scary is when you have everything covered, he can make plays with his feet.
In the backfield, Houston rolls out two capable taibacks in Patrick Carr (550 yards, two touchdowns) and Mulbah Car (284 yards, two touchdowns). Car, a refugee that fled a Liberian warzone when he was five years old, may not play against Temple after injuring his foot against SMU.
Temple boasts two potential NFL Draft picks in its secondary in the form of safety Delvon Randall and corner back Rock Ya-Sin. That unit will have its work cut out for it as three different Cougars have accumulated at least 500 receiving yards this season. By comparison, Temple has one such player in the form of Ventell Bryant. Of those three, sophomore wideout Marquez Stevenson leads the way with 49 catches for 823 yards and nine touchdowns. Stevenson has also rushed seven times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
For the season, Houston only runs around 75 plays a game but has shown the ability to ramp that total up when the game calls for it. Versus Texas Tech, for example, Houston ran 92 plays for 635 yards. Houston also ran 70 plays in its win over Texas Southern. The speed at which the Cougars can play, coupled with players like King, Carr and Stevenson, has made the program particularly hard to plan for, Collins said.
"They go really, really fast and do a nice job," Collins said. "The nature of their offense poses problems but then you put together dynamic receivers, an electric quarterback, a really good running back and an experienced offensive line...We understand the challenge we have ahead of us."
Houston has given up two turnovers on offense in three straight games and has surpassed that 2-turnover threshold five times this season. Temple, meanwhile, forced just one turnover against UCF but had three in its win over Cincinnati.
Saturday's game should be won or loss depending on how Temple defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker's unit bounces back from a disappointing performance against UCF. Last week's loss was the first time this season Houston had been held to fewer than 40 points and it still put up a respectable 31 points in that loss. If the Owls can hold the Cougars closer to that 31-point mark than to their 47.7 season average, Collins' team should be in good shape. But as the Cougars have proven this season, they have the ability to make the box score look one-sided in a hurry.