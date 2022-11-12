Coming off of a season-best performance leading to its first American Athletic Conference win of the season last week against USF, Temple goes on the road for the final time this season to Houston to take on the 5-4 Cougars at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

Houston has dominated this matchup, winning seven of the eight games in the series with the Owls. Houston won the first six, including the 2015 conference championship game, before Temple got their only win against the Cougars in Houston in 2018. Houston won the most recent matchup with a 37-8 victory in South Philly last season.

The Cougars are 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the AAC. In non-conference play, they went 2-2 with wins over UTSA in triple overtime and Rice. Their losses came against Texas Tech and Kansas. In the AAC, they have wins over Memphis, Navy and USF. Their losses came against 19th-ranked Tulane and SMU last week in a 77-63 shootout.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Houston ranks as the 10th overall defense in the AAC - seventh against the rush and eighth against the pass. The Cougars give up 36.2 points per game and allow 161 yards on the ground and 270 yards through the air per game. Houston’s two leading tacklers are senior linebacker Donavon Mutin ,who leads the team with 60 tackles, and senior defensive back Gervarrius Owens, who has 53 stops. The defense has gotten seven interceptions and three fumble recoveries in creating 10 turnovers, but Houston is tied for 102nd in the FBS in turnover margin at -0.56.

Temple freshman quarterback E.J. Warner is coming off his most efficient start in his collegiate career against USF. The return of wide receiver Adonicas Sanders and running back Edward Saydee’s career-best day clearly helped make the offense more dynamic. Warner threw to a career-high seven different receivers in the win and also posted a career-high 75 percent competition percentage (27 of 36) after six consecutive games below a 60 percent completion percentage. It was the most comfortable he looked in the pocket all season.

The biggest standout in the win over USF was Saydee. The redshirt sophomore had a career-high 265 yards on the ground, 69 receiving yards, and three rushing touchdowns. He became the first Temple running back to rush for more than 200 yards since Ryquell Armstead did it in that win at Houston back in 2018. Texas A&M transfer Darvon Hubbard also got into the action with his second rushing touchdown of the season. While Hubbard found the end zone in the second quarter, he was out-carried by 20 by Saydee. Saydee has seemingly won the three-down running back job with two consecutive games with more than 100 scrimmage yards. Although it came against a USF rushing defense that had been ranked 122nd among FBS teams, the run game’s revival showed what this offense can be. And if they want continued success on the road this week at Houston, Saydee will need to keep this high level of play.

Sanders made his return Saturday after leaving the game against Tulsa two weeks ago after suffering a knee sprain. While he wasn’t playing the same amount of snaps he usually plays, just having him back made the whole receiver group a lot deeper. Jose Barbon, Sanders and Amad Anderson Jr. all had at least four catches leading to big plays for the offense. With Sanders out, Anderson Jr and Zae Baines stepped in and made plays for this offense. With Sanders back, it allows offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf to have three- or four-wide receiver sets with some actual depth.

With single-digit center Adam Klein returning for the Owls after getting injured two weeks ago against Tusla, Temple had its strongest game up front this season in terms of run blocking. The run game was the most explosive it was all season long, USF had no sacks, and Warner was the cleanest he looked in the pocket all year long. Houston does have five players with at least two sacks, including senior defensive linemen and Derek Parish, who leads the team with five sacks. Keeping Warner clean once again will allow the receiving core to make some plays against the Cougars.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE

Houston has the second-best overall offense in the AAC. The Cougars are seventh in rushing and second in passing in the conference. Senior quarterback Clayton Tune has thrown for 2,735 yards and 28 touchdowns, both of which lead the American, and seven interceptions. Tune is also the Cougars leading rusher with 386 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Houston’s leading receiver, junior Nathaniel Dell, leads the team with 919 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is third in the AAC in receiving yards but leads the conference with catches and touchdowns. He’ll be a tough assignment for Temple cornerback Jalen McMurray and the Owls’ secondary as a whole.

It will be essential for Temple to get pressure on Tune. Because Houston doesn’t run the ball that much and doesn’t really have dynamic backs (Brandon Campbell has a team-high 359 yards and three touchdowns), it gives the lineman the chance to focus on getting pressure on Tune, although they will have to be mindful of his running ability. Following a 3.5-sack performance by Darian Varner against Tulsa two weeks ago, Varner has struggled to sustain that level of pressure on the quarterback. If Temple wants to slow down this high-powered offense, Varner will need that type of performance he had two weeks ago and get help from the Owls’ edge rushers like Layton Jordan, who has an opportunity to impress NFL scouts in pressuring one of the better quarterbacks in the country.

Inside linebacker Jordan Magee continued to lead the Owls with tackles and had 11 in the win over USF last Saturday. Also, following a career-high 16-tackle game, Yvandy Rigby continued to impress with an eight-tackle performance last week. Safety Alex Odom got his second interception of the season last week and was aided by the return of Jalen Ware at safety. While McMurray struggled at times in coverage against USF receiver Xavier Weaver, he made up for it with a turnover in the third quarter when he took the ball right out of the hands of Kelley Joiner Jr. and set up Temple for another score. Dell will be the best receiver Temple has seen all year, and McMurray needs a bounce-back game in coverage, as do Dominick Hill and Elijah Clark, to limit the explosive plays.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS

It was a record-setting day for Temple kicker Camden Price. With four field goals and six extra points, his 18 points were a new single-game program record. Price is now 10 of 11 on field goals this season after replacing Rory Bell in week five.

KEY MATCHUPS

Nathaniel Dell vs. Jalen McMurray

McMurray has to hold his own here if Temple wants to upset Houston on the road. McMurray had his ups and downs against Xavier Weaver last week, and Weaver is now fifth in the AAC in receiving. Dell, who is on the slighter side at 5-10 and 165 pounds, but he’s quick and will ultimately get his touches. The crucial part for McMurray will be limiting the big plays.

Houston’s defensive front vs. Edward Saydee

After putting up video game-type numbers against USF, Saydee will need to continue his recent success in order for this offense to work. While Houston is in the middle of the pack in stopping the run in the AAC, the Cougars have three players with at least 7.5 tackles for loss this season. Senior defensive lineman D’Anthony Jones has 7.5, sophomore defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser has 8.0 and senior defensive lineman Derek Parish has 8.5 tackles for a loss. The key for Temple the last few weeks has been having manageable third-and-shorts. In order for the Owls to stay on schedule on offense, Saydee will need another big game running the ball to set up the offense on second and third downs and keep drives going.