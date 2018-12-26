Gameday preview: Independence Bowl vs. Duke
At a Glance
Independence Bowl - Temple vs. Duke
Thursday, December 27
1:30pm EST
Television: ESPN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
HEAD COACHES
TEMPLE
Ed Foley
Career record: 7-16 overall (fourth season); 0-1 at Temple (second season, interim coach)
DUKE
David Sutcliffe
Career record: 110-101 overall (17th season); 66-72 at Duke (10th season)
Key Players
TEMPLE
LB Shaun Bradley
DUKE
QB Daniel Jones
RB Deon Jackson
WR T.J. Rahming
When Temple is on offense
The last time we saw Temple's offense, more than a month ago, the Owls' offense absolutely dominated a hapless UConn Huskies team to the point of a 57-7 beatdown. Backups were in by the second quarter and the game was over by halftime but Temple's offense was so dominant that the 50-point margin of victory was the program's largest ever against an FBS opponent. Overall, the Owls racked up 535 yards of offense, including 312 rushing yards, and had six different players score touchdowns. To make that production that much sweeter, Temple put up those numbers without its starting quarterback.
The Owls will have Anthony Russo, that starting gunslinger, back in action on Thursday in the Independence Bowl vs. Duke. Russo, who missed the UConn game with a hand issue, told reporters on December 13 that he would play in the game and has been participating in bowl practices down in Shreveport. That's good news for the Owls, as the Owls averaged 36 points per game in Russo's nine starts versus 23 points per game in the first two games of the season. Currently, Russo has the fourth most passing yards in a season in Temple history with 2,336 yards.
Russo also has 13 interceptions but that may be less of an issue in the bowl game as the Blue Devils have just three interceptions all season. Duke opponents have thrown for 197.1 yards a game and 16 touchdowns this season. Last time out, Duke gave up four passing touchdowns to a Wake Forest team that entered the game with a 5-6 record. Duke does have some talent in its secondary, however, as cornerback Michael Carter II has impressed in coverage this season. Carter has been targeted 41 times this year but has allowed just 17 catches for 139 yards and zero touchdowns.
Senior running back Ryquell Armstead should also be available for Temple on Thursday after being pulled out of the UConn win with an ankle injury. For the season, Armstead has 1,098 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in just 10 games. That could be bad news for Duke, as the Blue Devils have allowed 222.3 rushing yards and 2.1 touchdowns per game this season. Duke could benefit from the return of linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, who has missed the last three games with a knee injury and could play against Temple. If Giles-Harris does play, the Owls will be going against a junior linebacker that has graded out as Duke's best run defender this season. Giles-Harris was on pace for this third straight 100-tackle season before injuring his knee against Miami.
Duke started the season 4-0 en route and was ranked at No. 22 in the AP poll in September, largely due to the performance of its defense. During Duke's dominant start, the Blue Devils allowed just 15.3 points per game. In the eight games since then, however, Duke gave up 33.5 points per game and went just 3-5.
Overall, Duke is No. 70 in the nation in scoring defense, No. 116 in rushing defense, No. 34 in passing defense and No. 82 in total defense. Temple's offense should be able to move the ball against a Duke defense that has allowed at least 28 points in five of its last six games.
When Temple is on defense
Like its defense, Duke started off hot offensively and scored an average of 37.5 points per game during its 4-0 start. In the eight conference games that followed, however, the Blue Devils scored just 22 points per game, including just 6.5 points per game in their final two conference games.
Despite the recent stagnant statistics, Duke quarterback Daniel Jones could pose some challenges for Temple. Jones has thrown for 2,251 yards and 17 touchdowns this season in comparison to just seven interceptions. Jones, a 3-year starter, is projected by some to be a first round draft pick if he chooses to forgo his senior season after the game. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback has had dominant performances this season, including a 396-yard, 4-touchdown, zero interception performance vs. ACC Coastal Division Champion Pittsburgh earlier this season, but has struggled as of late. Since that Pitt performance, Jones has failed to surpass the 200-yard mark in this three of his last four games and has completed just 53 percent of his throws during that time.
For an offense that features a future NFL quarterback, Duke has produced some absolute clunkers on offense this season. Against Wake Forest, Duke accumulated just 251 yards and turned the ball over four times en route to a 7-point performance. The week before, Duke put up a similar 262-yard, 6-point performance against Clemson.
When Jones is performing at the level he's capable of, he spreads the ball around very effectively. Seniors T.J. Rahming and Johnathan Lloyd lead the Blue Devils with 63 and 46 catches, respectively, but nine different Duke players have at least 100 receiving yards this season.
Sophomore running back Deon Jackson has rushed 151 times for 806 yards and seven touchdowns this season and is also a threat out of the backfield. Duke tried to get Jackson the ball around 15 times a game this season, which led to the former 3-star prospect finishing in the Top 10 in the ACC in plays from scrimmage, yards from scrimmage and touchdowns from scrimmage. Limiting Jackson on Thursday will be key for Temple's defense, as Duke's backup running back, Brittain Brown, has carried the ball just 13 times since September.
Overall, Duke is No. 73 in total offense, No. 78 in scoring offense, No. 73 in rushing offense and No. 65 in passing offense. Temple's defense was gassed in a 2-week stretch that feature games against UCF and Houston and 101 combined allowed points. In the 10 games outside of that stretch, Temple has allowed just 19.5 points per game.
If Jones is on, Duke's offense may be able to stick with a Temple defense that has allowed just 91 yards per game in its last two wins. If Jones is off, however, the Blue Devils have yet to prove that they have the offensive weapons to make up for a subpar quarterback performance.
Owl-ther notes
While this is the first matchup between the two programs, the Owls and the Blue Devils will play again in 2022 and 2028. The first game will be at Duke while the second game will be in Philadelphia.
Temple's offense has a realistic shot at setting the program record for points in a season (26 points away), passing yards in a season (255 yards away), passing first downs in a season (seven first downs away) and passing touchdowns in a season (four touchdowns away).
Despite never holding Temple's head coaching position on a permanent basis, Temple interim coach Ed Foley will become the first Temple coach in program history to coach in two bowl games.
The Owls have now made four straight bowl games. Prior to that streak, Temple had only been in four bowl games since it started playing football in 1894.
Duke co-defensive coordinator Ben Albert was Temple's linebacker coach underneath Steve Addazio from 2011-12.