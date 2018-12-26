The last time we saw Temple's offense, more than a month ago, the Owls' offense absolutely dominated a hapless UConn Huskies team to the point of a 57-7 beatdown. Backups were in by the second quarter and the game was over by halftime but Temple's offense was so dominant that the 50-point margin of victory was the program's largest ever against an FBS opponent. Overall, the Owls racked up 535 yards of offense, including 312 rushing yards, and had six different players score touchdowns. To make that production that much sweeter, Temple put up those numbers without its starting quarterback.

The Owls will have Anthony Russo, that starting gunslinger, back in action on Thursday in the Independence Bowl vs. Duke. Russo, who missed the UConn game with a hand issue, told reporters on December 13 that he would play in the game and has been participating in bowl practices down in Shreveport. That's good news for the Owls, as the Owls averaged 36 points per game in Russo's nine starts versus 23 points per game in the first two games of the season. Currently, Russo has the fourth most passing yards in a season in Temple history with 2,336 yards.

Russo also has 13 interceptions but that may be less of an issue in the bowl game as the Blue Devils have just three interceptions all season. Duke opponents have thrown for 197.1 yards a game and 16 touchdowns this season. Last time out, Duke gave up four passing touchdowns to a Wake Forest team that entered the game with a 5-6 record. Duke does have some talent in its secondary, however, as cornerback Michael Carter II has impressed in coverage this season. Carter has been targeted 41 times this year but has allowed just 17 catches for 139 yards and zero touchdowns.

Senior running back Ryquell Armstead should also be available for Temple on Thursday after being pulled out of the UConn win with an ankle injury. For the season, Armstead has 1,098 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in just 10 games. That could be bad news for Duke, as the Blue Devils have allowed 222.3 rushing yards and 2.1 touchdowns per game this season. Duke could benefit from the return of linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, who has missed the last three games with a knee injury and could play against Temple. If Giles-Harris does play, the Owls will be going against a junior linebacker that has graded out as Duke's best run defender this season. Giles-Harris was on pace for this third straight 100-tackle season before injuring his knee against Miami.

Duke started the season 4-0 en route and was ranked at No. 22 in the AP poll in September, largely due to the performance of its defense. During Duke's dominant start, the Blue Devils allowed just 15.3 points per game. In the eight games since then, however, Duke gave up 33.5 points per game and went just 3-5.

Overall, Duke is No. 70 in the nation in scoring defense, No. 116 in rushing defense, No. 34 in passing defense and No. 82 in total defense. Temple's offense should be able to move the ball against a Duke defense that has allowed at least 28 points in five of its last six games.