Following a disappointing 30-0 defeat at the hands of Duke in Durham last Friday, Temple will be home at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time under Stan Drayton when it hosts Lafayette Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

Saturday’s home opener will be the first of a rare three-game homestand for the Owls that will also include games against Rutgers next Saturday for homecoming and UMass the following Saturday.

Like last week, this game will also be a battle of two new head coaches. Stan Drayton will be looking for his first win as Temple’s head coach, and John Troxell, a native of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, is in his first season with his alma mater.

With the exception of a COVID-shortened 2020 season in which the Leopards went 2-1, Lafayette has not had a winning season since 2009. The Leopards are coming off of a week one 6-0 victory at home against Sacred Heart in which they only had 113 yards of offense and just eight passing yards.

While Lafayette gave up 310 total yards of offense, it forced two turnovers and got a shutout in its first game of the season.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Redshirt-sophomore quarterback D’Wan Mathis will look for a better start with more consistency on Saturday against the Leopards after a rough opening game last week. In the season opener against Duke, Mathis only had 11 completions for 83 yards. He was also credited with two fumbles on botched handoffs and lost one of them. Mathis didn’t try to throw the ball deep down the field at Duke, and Drayton said Monday that not getting into an early offensive rhythm prevented that.

Getting that part of Temple’s offense going Saturday could potentially open things up in the ground game for running backs Edward Saydee, Darvon Hubbard and Jakari Norwood.

One of the few bright spots last week was that the Owls’ top two receivers, Adonicas Sanders and Jose Baron, came to play. Sanders, a Georgia Tech transfer, and Barbon were effective when targeted. Barbon had five catches for 45 yards, and Sanders had four catches for 39 yards. Both averaged around nine yards per catch. It’s a small sample size, but just one week into the season, Sanders and Barbon appear to be Temple’s top playmakers. And in order for the offense to really get going, both Sanders and Barbon need to be featured.

The Owls utilized a running-back-by-committee approach in their opener, and all four backs played. Saydee led the group with eight carries for 16 yards, Norwood had four carries for 11 yards, and Hubbard had two carries for six yards. The Texas A&M transfer did have a 7-yard run that would have gone for a first down negated by an Isaac Moore holding penalty.

Drayton said Monday that he wanted to evaluate his entire running back room to see what he has moving forward. The former running backs coach at Texas who has worked with elite backs like Longhorns star Bijan Robinson and past Ohio State standouts like Ezekiel Elliott and Carlos Hyde, wants to feature and develop that position now in running his own program.

“Really that rotation with those running backs was to give all of those guys an opportunity to play so we can evaluate who they are during the course of a game,” Drayton. “All of them had an opportunity to play on third down. I wanted to see who can protect the quarterback and who can be that receiving back for us. (Jakari) muffed a couple, but he does have really good hands, so we’ll settle down and figure that piece out as we go.”

Tight end David Martin-Robinson missed last week’s opener as he continues to recover from an injury and remains day-to-day heading into Saturday’s game. With Martin-Robinson out, James Della Pesca started and played 41 snaps while Jordan Smith played 26, but none of Temple’s 14 completions went to tight ends. Although Martin-Robinson has just 21 career catches in four previous seasons, it’s also clear that the Owls could benefit from his return there.

Temple played the same five offensive linemen at the same five positions for the entire game at Duke. The offensive line was one of their main issues in the game, particularly along the interior, as the run game did not get going and Mathis never felt comfortable throwing from the pocket. One of the few positive plays in the run game, a 7-yard run from Hubbard, was the one negated by Moore’s holding penalty. An experienced, single-digit player like Moore will obviously have to eliminate those mistakes for an offense that has already struggled early in the season.

Drayton did say Monday that he was encouraged by the play of starting left guard and Houston transfer James Faminu, who played sparingly in two seasons with the Cougars.

“There was a lot of growth in our (left) guard, our tackles played a good game, and our (left) guard James Faminu did a phenomenal job,” Drayton said. “Not knowing what we were going to get playing for Temple for the first time, but there still needs a lot of growth with those five guys.”