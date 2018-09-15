AT A GLANCE

Temple at Maryland

Saturday, Sept. 15

Noon, Lincoln Financial Field

Television: Big Ten Network

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Head coaches:

Temple

Geoff Collins

Career record: 7-8 (second season)

Maryland

Matt Canada

Career record: 2-0 (Interim head coach)

Key Players

TEMPLE

QB Frank Nutile– 33 of 63 passing (52.4 percent) for 401 yards, 4 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

RB Ryquell Armstead– 28 carries, 153 yards, 4.9 yards per carry

WR Branden Mack– Team-high 10 catches, 125 yards, 2 touchdowns

CB Rock Ya-Sin – 12 tackles, 1 interception, 3 pass break-ups

LB Shaun Bradley– Team-best 16 tackles

S Delvon Randall– 15 total tackles

MARYLAND

QB Kasim Hill– 25 of 45 passing (55.6 percent) for 343 yards, 2 touchdowns; has not thrown an interception in his first 66 career pass attempts.

RB Ty Johnson– 23 carries for 154 yards (6.7 yards per carry), one touchdown; surpassed 3,000 career all-purpose yards and 2,000 career rushing yards late last season.

RB Tayon Fleet-Davis – 22 carries, 136 yards, 3 touchdowns

MLB Isaiah Davis– Had 2 sacks and 10 tackles at Bowling Green last week.

DE Byron Cowart– Had a career-best 4 tackles and his first career sack in the Bowling Green win. The Auburn transfer was ranked the No. 1 overall player by Rivals in the 2015 recruiting class.

Nickel – Antoine Brooks Jr. – Had 11 tackles and an interception in Maryland’s win over No. 23 Texas to open the season.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Frank Nutile made some progress last week at quarterback, connecting with Branden Mack (39 yards) and Randle Jones (44 yards) on a pair of long touchdown passes while also tossing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mack in the fourth quarter, but he still completed less than 50 percent of his throws (15 of 31) and threw two interceptions that led to Buffalo touchdowns in last week’s loss. Backups Anthony Russo and Todd Centeio both played – and all three played on one series at one point – and it will be interesting to find out if head coach Geoff Collins and offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude will give Russo a legitimate shot at the starting job if Nutile struggles Saturday, although both have voiced their support of Nutile, who helped lead Temple to a Gasparilla Bowl win last December.

Weather-wise, it looks like the effects of Hurricane Florence will not affect Saturday’s game too much, with the exception of a possible shower late in the game. Regardless, Temple will be looking for its first win of the season against a Maryland program that has won its last 12 home openers, and the Terps – unlike the Owls – field a defense that has been very good on third down through two games. Specifically, Maryland is 14th nationally in third-down defense, and Texas was just 3 of 15 on third down against the Terps two weeks ago.

And if Temple wants to be better offensively on third downs or stay out of those situations, it will have to continue to block better for senior tailback Ryquell Armstead, who gained 107 yards last week, thanks in large part to finally breaking off a big run of 50 yards. Starting offensive tackles James McHale and Jaelin Robinson have been inconsistent at best through two games, so it’s possible that true freshmen Isaac Moore and Adam Klein could continue to see more snaps at left and right tackle, respectively.

While receiver Isaiah Wright remains Temple’s most dangerous offensive talent and could use more touches, Mack has been the Owls’ best receiver, hauling in the first two touchdown catches of his career last week. He’s a big target at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds and an improved route runner who, along with the rest of the receiving corps, could be helped greatly if Temple can sustain any kind of ground game and stay closer in what has been a rather lopsided time-of-possession battle through the first two weeks.

On defense, Mike linebacker Isaiah Davis had two sacks and 10 tackles in Maryland’s rout of Bowling Green last week, and the Terps have the former No. 1 overall player from the 2015 class at defensive end in Auburn transfer Byron Cowart, who collected four tackles and a sack last week.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE

The Owls have struggled to stop the run in losses to Villanova and Buffalo. So statistically speaking, Maryland isn’t the best matchup for a team that’s off to its first 0-2 start since 2013.

Senior Ty Johnson (124 yards) and sophomore Tayon Fleet-Davis (102 yards) both topped the century mark last week as Maryland tallied 444 yards on the ground, the highest single-game total for the program since 1999. And although the Terps have thrived on the ground and run it at a more than 2-to-1 ratio, they cannot be ignored through the air. Redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill has not thrown an interception through the first 66 pass attempts of his career, and he has a dangerous playmaker in freshman wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, who registered a memorable college football debut by scoring a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown on his first three touches in the win over Maryland. The last college football player to accomplish that feat was Oregon’s Marcus Mariota in 2012.

Maryland had a turbulent offseason and summer after 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed during a late-May outdoor workout and later died June 13 due to complications from heatstroke and extreme exhaustion. He will be honored prior to Satuday’s game. An ESPN article and a university investigation followed, and head coach D.J. Durkin was placed on administrative leave while strength and conditioning coach Rick Court was dismissed.

Instead of reeling on the field, the Terps have rallied behind offensive coordinator and interim head coach Matt Canada, who had been mentioned for head-coaching vacancies in the past and served as the offensive coordinator at programs like Wisconsin, N.C. State, Pitt and LSU before arriving at Maryland prior to this season.

And Canada's offense, Collins said Tuesday, is not easy to defend and has its complexities despite relying heavily upon the run.

"I don't if I've seen the same formation twice," Collins said. "It's a ton of formations. It's a ton of shifts. The second you press play on the film, there's guys moving and shifting and motioning and motioning again. So it's a lot of things and a lot of eye candy to get you distracted, to get you off of your keys. So we've just got to play the final picture, whatever that final picture is."

For Temple to have any shot at an upset Saturday, its veteran players have to improve. Senior safety Delvon Randall led the Owls with nine tackles in last week’s loss to Buffalo but admitted Tuesday after practice that he could be playing better.