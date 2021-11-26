Gameday preview: Navy

Coming off its sixth straight loss, Temple is looking to end a disappointing season on a high note with a win Saturday against Navy. Last week’s 44-10 loss to Tulsa dropped the team to 3-8 overall and 1-6 in American Athletic Conference play.

The Owls have been outscored by 261-45 during the losing streak. They haven’t scored in the first quarter since their week two win at Akron and haven’t scored in the first half since playing USF on Oct. 23.

Saturday’s game might be Temple’s best chance to turn things around — even if only for a fleeting second before the season ends — since Navy is probably the Owls’ worst opponent this season. The Midshipmen are 2-8 overall and 2-5 in AAC play this season.

However, Navy is coming off a competitive 38-35 loss to ECU, which thrashed the Owls 45-3 earlier in the season. The Mids also run the always challenging triple-option offense.

Here’s how Temple matches up with Navy in all three phases of the game.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

After last week’s abysmal performance, Temple’s offense has finally dropped to the worst in the AAC. The Owls are averaging just 16.5 points per game, and they are the FBS’ 123rd-ranked offense this season.

Although D’Wan Mathis just announced that he intends to stay at Temple, true freshman Justin Lynch will make his fifth start of the season Saturday at quarterback. He’s coming off the Tulsa loss, where he completed 22 of 37 passes for 162 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Despite being just 18 years old, Lynch has played plenty of football this season. Outside of his week two performance against Wagner, he’s mostly struggled. He’s completed just 56.25 % of his passes for 793 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Lynch might be without his top weapon this week in wide receiver Randle Jones. Jones hit his head on a stone wall behind Tulsa’s end zone last week and left the game without returning. His status is still up in the air for Saturday.

If Jones is out, look for Temple to lean on Jose Barbon, Jordan Smith and Amad Anderson. Barbon has 385 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Navy’s passing defense ranks seventh in the AAC, giving up 241.2 yards per game. Their secondary is led by cornerbacks Michael McMorris and Jamal Glenn and freshman safety Rayuan Lane.

McMorris is tied for the team lead with four pass breakups, while Glenn and Lane have two and three, respectively. Glenn and Lane also have one interception each this season.

Temple’s running game has struggled even more than its passing game. It ranks dead last in the AAC and 112th in the FBS.

The Owls are averaging just a little more than 112 yards per game, and Edward Saydee leads the team in rushing with 319 yards and three touchdowns. Saydee is coming off one of his better games of the season last week, as he recorded 58 yards on 15 carries.

While Lynch has largely struggled to throw the ball this season, he’s hurt teams with his legs consistently. He’s recorded 299 total yards this season despite making just five starts.

The Midshipmen’s run defense ranks second in the AAC, as they are allowing just 135.7 yards per game. Their run defense is led by stalwart linebacker Diego Fagot, who has recorded 83 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one interception, three quarterback hits and one sack.

Fagot’s 83 tackles are more than 30 higher than the next closest Navy defender.

On the defensive line, Navy relies on Clay Cromwell and Jacob Busic to be disruptive in the running game. They rank second and third on the team in tackles for loss this season.

Temple’s offense hasn’t looked like a capable unit since it stormed back to defeat Memphis on Homecoming last month. The stats say they should attack Navy through the air, but given how Lynch has played this season, and the uncertain status of Jones, that might be difficult.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE

Given the nature of Navy’s triple-option offense, the only facet of Temple’s offense worth looking at in-depth is its run defense. The Midshipmen have thrown just 79 passes this season, and their leading passer is Tai Lavatai, who has thrown for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

On the flip side, Navy totes the AAC’s best rushing attack, averaging 229.1 yards per game. The triple-option usually involves at least four different players getting significant carries during a game.

The Mids’ leading rusher is Isaac Ruoss with 542 yards, with Carlinos Acie and James Harris II ranking second and third with 460 and 346 yards, respectively. Lavatai is fourth, but he leads the team in rushing touchdowns with five.

Like pretty much everything else this season, the Owls’ rushing defense has been a disaster. They are giving up 220.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks last in the AAC.

Part of the reason for that is Temple’s switch to a primary 3-3-5 scheme, which focuses on stopping the pass rather than stacking the box against the run. Head coach Rod Carey alluded to the team switching up its formation this week to deal with Navy’s offense.

To their credit, the Owls have shown they can create negative plays in the backfield. Linebackers William Kwenkeu and Jordan Magee lead the team in tackles for loss with 9.5 and 6.5, respectively.

They are followed closely by ascending freshman defensive tackle Darian Varner, who has six tackles for a loss this season.

Those three guys, along with leading tacklers in safeties Amir Tyler and M.J. Griffin, will need to have monster games if Temple is going to stop the Midshipmen from running the ball and bleeding out the clock.

Despite creating negative plays against the run, Temple has struggled with tackling this season and preventing chunk plays. Navy is going to test the Owls in those areas, and if they can’t tackle, it’s going to be a long day for Temple’s defense.

This is probably the worst possible matchup for Temple’s defense given their only strength is defending the pass. Carey mentioned the team started preparing for Navy in the spring. Odds are, Temple is going to need all of that preparation this week.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker Rory Bell continued his rough second half of the season against Tulsa, as he went 1 of 2 field on goal attempts, dropping his percentage to just 56.25.

After averaging more than 45 yards per punt early in the season, Adam Barry’s average has dropped to just 41.89 yards per punt. He has not hit a punt more than 50 yards since Oct. 8 at Cincinnati after doing so in each of Temple’s first four games.

The Owls are still using Amad Anderson on both punt and kick returns. He’s averaging 8.20 yards per punt return and 22 yards per kick return this season.

Navy has used a couple of punters this season, but they’ve primarily relied on Riley Riethman, who is averaging 43.11 yards per punt.

The Midshipmen’s kicker, Bijan Nichols, has made 13 of 16 field-goal attempts this season, with only one miss coming within 40 yards.

In the return game, Chance Warren leads the team in average punt return yards with 6.75, and Maquel Haywood leads them in average kick return yards with 36.11 while adding one return touchdown.