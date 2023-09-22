Gameday preview: No. 20 Miami
Temple routed Norfolk State, 41-9, last week and will now look to beat a ranked team for the first time since 2019 when the Owls face Miami at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.
The Hurricanes are ranked No. 20 in this week’s AP Top 25 after getting off to a 3-0 start with wins over Miami of Ohio, No. 23 Texas A&M and Bethune-Cookman. They're heavily favored coming into their matchup with the Owls and will look to start 4-0 for the first time since 2017 when they started 10-0.
Temple did what it was supposed to do against an inferior FCS opponent in Norfolk State last Saturday. The story of the game was true freshman running back Joquez Smith, who rushed for 142 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries while catching one pass for a 15-yard touchdown. He showed power and elusiveness, and on his 51-yard touchdown run, he darted untouched to the end zone. The Tampa Jesuit High School product has for now distinguished himself as the clear lead back for the Owls.
Sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner completed 14 of 22 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown, while backup quarterback Quincy Patterson scored two touchdowns on runs of one and two yards on a play called “Hurts,” a QB sneak modeled after the play Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have mastered.
With last week in the past, Temple now has a much tougher task in Miami, which has one of the nation’s better quarterbacks in Tyler Van Dyke, as well as the seventh-best rushing defense among all FBS programs.
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE
The 41 points Temple scored were the most in a game for the Owls since they defeated USF 54-28 in Week 10 of last season.
But 20th-ranked Miami is a far cry from a struggling FCS program like Norfolk State. The Hurricanes are allowing just 14.33 points per game and are 16th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game (74.0). This will be a major test for Smith, who did rush for 45 yards on just nine carries two weeks ago against a Rutgers defense that is allowing just 70.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks it 14th in the FBS in that statistical category.
Temple is averaging an abysmal 64.5 rushing yards per game, which puts them at 120th of 133 FBS teams. Smith will be running behind an offensive line that is very young on the left side with true freshman left tackle Luke Watson and redshirt freshman left guard Jackson Pruitt, who was benched last week in favor of walk-on Jon Fagley. Center Rich Rodriguez left last week’s game with an injury and was deemed by second-year head coach Stan Drayton to be day-to-day, along with tackle Diego Barajas. Regardless of who starts at left tackle to protect Warner’s blind side, it’s likely they’ll get help from a tight end or a running back in pass protection. And if Rodriguez can't go, Bryce Thoman will likely step in for him, just as he did last week.
Warner will be facing a Miami defense ranked No. 85 in the FBS in passing yards allowed per game. The Hurricanes held Miami of Ohio to 164 yards in Week 1 and Bethune-Cookman to 132 in Week 3. The outlier is the 336 passing yards allowed to Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman.
The Hurricanes have two interceptions on the season, coming from junior Kamren Kinchens and fifth-year cornerback Te’Cory Couch, who each picked off a pass against Texas A&M. Kinchens, however, missed the game against Bethune Cookman after getting injured against Texas A&M. He and fellow defensive back James Williams are future pros and part of arguably the best secondary Warner and the Owls will face this season.
Warner should look to feed Colorado State transfer wide receiver Dante Wright, who leads the team with 16 receptions, 185 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Graduate wideout Amad Anderson Jr. has 11 receptions for 180 yards, putting him at an average of 16.4 yards per catch. Warner, of course, needs both players to run efficient routes in order to create separation and give him some easier throws.
Miami has seven sacks on the season but four of them came against Bethune Cookman and the other three came in the opener against Miami of Ohio. That puts the Hurricanes at 84th of 132 teams in sacks per game (1.5), and the Owls have only allowed one sack this season with Warner doing a good job of getting the ball out of his hands playing behind a line that is young on the left side.
But stats can be deceiving. Temple’s offensive line will have its hands full in blocking Miami defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound sophomore who could wind up as a first-round NFL Draft pick next spring. He’s logged just two tackles so far this season, but the Owls’ offensive line hasn’t played against anyone like him yet.
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE
This will by far be the toughest test for the Owls’ defense in quite some time. The Hurricanes are on a tear to start the season, scoring an average of 44.67 points per game. In FBS matchups, they are averaging 43 points per game, which is seventh of 132 FBS teams.
Miami likes to use a quarterback tandem at times with Tyler Van Dyke and Emory Williams, much like Temple with Warner and Quincy Patterson. Van Dyke is the starter, however, and he’s completed 76 percent (57 of 75) of his passes for 822 yards, eight touchdowns, just one interception and a quarterback rating of 200.6. His best game of the season came against Texas A&M when he completed 21 of 30 passes for 374 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Hurricanes’ leading receiver is Xavier Restrepo with 314 yards on 17 receptions for an average of 104.67 receiving yards per game. Despite his eye-popping numbers, the 5-10 junior has yet to find the end zone.
The Owls secondary, led by single-digit cornerback Jalen McMurray and safety Tywan Francis, will also have to contend with Colbie Young sitting at 209 yards and two touchdowns and Jacolby George at 202 yards and a team-high four touchdowns.
Temple will be facing a Miami offense that is averaging 189 rushing yards per game, led by Henry Parrish Jr. and his 192 yards and 7.4 yards-per-carry average. Temple has really struggled to stop the run, allowing 152.67 rushing yards per game, including 130 yards on the ground to an inferior FCS opponent in Norfolk State. Beyond Parrish, Ajay Allen and Donald Chaney Jr. have scored two touchdowns apiece.
Redshirt junior outside linebacker Diwun Black, a Florida transfer, collected six tackles, including one sack and three tackles for loss last week. He’ll be counted upon to pressure Van Dyke, along with Layton Jordan, who will be eligible to play after being disqualified in the first half of last week’s game for a targeting call. Jordan and Yvandy Rigby, who missed last week’s game and was considered day-to-day by Drayton during his weekly Monday press conference, will have to be at the top of their game if the Owls are going to slow down a dominant run game this afternoon.
Temple starting defensive lineman Allan Haye, who has seven tackles and one TFL through three games, will be part of that effort, too. The Miami transfer will now get a shot at slowing down his former team.
“I think the easiest way for me to do that is to make sure I’m prepared,” Haye told reporters Tuesday, “as in watching a lot of film to make sure I don’t go out there doing too much thinking. I can just have fun and play fast and not make it a game bigger than what it is. It’s just the next game.”
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS
Against Norfolk State, the Owls kept Sam Martin on kick returns and Dante Wright on punt returns. Martin collected 37 yards on two returns, while Wright racked up 32 yards on three returns.
Temple never punted, so Dante Atton got the day off from punting the ball but did handle the holding duties for placekicker Camden Price, who was as 5-for-5 on extra points and 2-for-3 on field goals. Price's missed field goal was from 49 yards out. Now the Miami transfer will be kicking against his former team.
The Owls are still struggling to find a dependable kickoff specialist who can routinely put the ball in the end zone to avoid returns. Chris Van Eekeren and Carl Hardin both had their opportunities last week. Both had two touchbacks, but both also put one kickoff out of bounds.
When it comes to kick coverage, Temple will have to be mindful of Miami wideout Brashard Smith, whose 98-yard kickoff return helped the Hurricanes open up a 28-20 lead in their eventual upset of Texas A&M.