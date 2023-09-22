Temple routed Norfolk State, 41-9, last week and will now look to beat a ranked team for the first time since 2019 when the Owls face Miami at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

The Hurricanes are ranked No. 20 in this week’s AP Top 25 after getting off to a 3-0 start with wins over Miami of Ohio, No. 23 Texas A&M and Bethune-Cookman. They're heavily favored coming into their matchup with the Owls and will look to start 4-0 for the first time since 2017 when they started 10-0.

Temple did what it was supposed to do against an inferior FCS opponent in Norfolk State last Saturday. The story of the game was true freshman running back Joquez Smith, who rushed for 142 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries while catching one pass for a 15-yard touchdown. He showed power and elusiveness, and on his 51-yard touchdown run, he darted untouched to the end zone. The Tampa Jesuit High School product has for now distinguished himself as the clear lead back for the Owls.

Sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner completed 14 of 22 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown, while backup quarterback Quincy Patterson scored two touchdowns on runs of one and two yards on a play called “Hurts,” a QB sneak modeled after the play Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have mastered.

With last week in the past, Temple now has a much tougher task in Miami, which has one of the nation’s better quarterbacks in Tyler Van Dyke, as well as the seventh-best rushing defense among all FBS programs.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

The 41 points Temple scored were the most in a game for the Owls since they defeated USF 54-28 in Week 10 of last season.

But 20th-ranked Miami is a far cry from a struggling FCS program like Norfolk State. The Hurricanes are allowing just 14.33 points per game and are 16th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game (74.0). This will be a major test for Smith, who did rush for 45 yards on just nine carries two weeks ago against a Rutgers defense that is allowing just 70.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks it 14th in the FBS in that statistical category.

Temple is averaging an abysmal 64.5 rushing yards per game, which puts them at 120th of 133 FBS teams. Smith will be running behind an offensive line that is very young on the left side with true freshman left tackle Luke Watson and redshirt freshman left guard Jackson Pruitt, who was benched last week in favor of walk-on Jon Fagley. Center Rich Rodriguez left last week’s game with an injury and was deemed by second-year head coach Stan Drayton to be day-to-day, along with tackle Diego Barajas. Regardless of who starts at left tackle to protect Warner’s blind side, it’s likely they’ll get help from a tight end or a running back in pass protection. And if Rodriguez can't go, Bryce Thoman will likely step in for him, just as he did last week.

Warner will be facing a Miami defense ranked No. 85 in the FBS in passing yards allowed per game. The Hurricanes held Miami of Ohio to 164 yards in Week 1 and Bethune-Cookman to 132 in Week 3. The outlier is the 336 passing yards allowed to Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman.

The Hurricanes have two interceptions on the season, coming from junior Kamren Kinchens and fifth-year cornerback Te’Cory Couch, who each picked off a pass against Texas A&M. Kinchens, however, missed the game against Bethune Cookman after getting injured against Texas A&M. He and fellow defensive back James Williams are future pros and part of arguably the best secondary Warner and the Owls will face this season.

Warner should look to feed Colorado State transfer wide receiver Dante Wright, who leads the team with 16 receptions, 185 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Graduate wideout Amad Anderson Jr. has 11 receptions for 180 yards, putting him at an average of 16.4 yards per catch. Warner, of course, needs both players to run efficient routes in order to create separation and give him some easier throws.

Miami has seven sacks on the season but four of them came against Bethune Cookman and the other three came in the opener against Miami of Ohio. That puts the Hurricanes at 84th of 132 teams in sacks per game (1.5), and the Owls have only allowed one sack this season with Warner doing a good job of getting the ball out of his hands playing behind a line that is young on the left side.

But stats can be deceiving. Temple’s offensive line will have its hands full in blocking Miami defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound sophomore who could wind up as a first-round NFL Draft pick next spring. He’s logged just two tackles so far this season, but the Owls’ offensive line hasn’t played against anyone like him yet.