WHEN TEMPLE’S ON OFFENSE

After two disappointing losses to start the season, Temple has won five of its last six games and once again finds itself playing some very meaningful football in November. With a game at UCF Thursday night in Orlando, the Owls have the chance to pull off a big upset on national television (ESPN) and gain control of first place in the American Athletic Conference’s East Division. The Knights are ranked 12th in the first College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night, and ninth in both national polls.

It won’t be easy, of course. UCF has the nation’s longest winning streak at 20 games, and the Knights are one of just four undefeated teams in the nation, along with Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame.

And for redshirt sophomore quarterback Anthony Russo, it’s yet another test in the murderer’s row portion of the Owls’ schedule.

A former Archbishop Wood High School star, Russo rebounded from three interceptions to lead the game-tying drive and then toss the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to help Temple beat then-No. 20 Cincinnati back on Oct. 20. That was the best defense he had faced, and now UCF poses its own set of challenges. Although the Knights are second to Cincinnati in scoring defense in the American, having allowed an average of just 18.1 points in seven games, they are tied for the conference lead in interceptions with nine, lead the league with 18 turnovers and are third nationally in turnover margin at +1.86.

So Russo, who has thrown more interceptions (10) than any other quarterback among the top-10 passers in the league, will have to take care of the ball if Temple wants to have a chance of winning. UCF has two of the better safeties in the league in free safety Richie Grant, who has a team-best 58 tackles and three of the team’s nine interceptions, and strong safety Kyle Gibson, who has 39 tackles, three pass break-ups and earned first-team all-conference honors last season.

“They play tight coverage just like we do,” Temple second-year head coach Geoff Collins said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

The Owls will get a big boost if senior tailback Ryquell Armstead returns from a high ankle sprain that has sidelined him during the last two games. Teams have been able to run on UCF, which is ranked a pedestrian seventh in the American in rushing defense, and Armstead had tallied 626 yards, six touchdowns and a 5.1 yards-per-carry average prior to his injury.

“He’s really close (to returning),” Collins said. “I still think it’s going to be (a) game-time (decision).”

WHEN TEMPLE’S ON DEFENSE

Like Armstead, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton is also a game-time decision, although it’s hard to imagine the 5-foot-11, 185-pound dual-threat signal caller won’t play. If he does miss his second-straight game, redshirt freshman Darriel Mack will get the start. He tallied 120 yards rushing in the Knights’ 37-10 win over ECU.

Either way, though seven games, UCF is fifth nationally in scoring offense at 44.4 points per game and sixth in the nation in total offense at 537.1 yards per game.

The Knights have a smaller but dangerous tailback in Adrian Killins Jr., who at 5-8, 164 pounds has rushed for 429 yards and five touchdowns. Milton himself has rushed for six touchdowns, and the Owls will have to be mindful of the versatile Otis Anderson, who has also scored six touchdowns. He sees snaps at running back and wide receiver in head coach Josh Heupel’s offense.

At receiver, the 6-3 Gabriel Davis, who has team-highs of 33 receptions, 493 yards and five touchdowns, will be a test for Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who has arguably been the Owls’ best defensive player after coming to the program as a transfer from FCS Presbyterian.

Chapelle Russell and Shaun Bradley will lead a linebacking corps that will have its hands full with Killins and possibly Milton if he looks to leave the pocket. UCF’s offensive line features two seniors in left tackle Wyatt Miller and left guard Tyler Hudanick and a redshirt junior at right tackle in Jake Brown.

“They’ve got a veteran offensive line that’s really, really good and fundamentally sound,” Collins said.

That front five has allowed the third-fewest sacks in the American with nine, one spot behind Temple’s offensive line, which has allowed only eight. The Knights will be tested by Owls senior defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, who’s second in the league with six sacks and enjoying the best season of his career. He’s currently ranked second in quarterback pressures with 26 among all FBS interior linemen. Fellow defensive tackle and Florida native Freddie Booth-Lloyd didn’t play last week due to an injury he sustained at Navy but could return Thursday night. Collins described Booth-Lloyd as a “game-time decision,” but Booth-Lloyd posted a message on social media recently that implied that he will play.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Temple has scored a non-offensive touchdown in six of eight games this season, so getting six points in that fashion on the road against a top-10 team would obviously be a big lift. Wide receiver Isaiah Wright scored on a 59-yard punt return earlier back on Oct. 6 in Temple’s 49-6 rout of ECU, and cornerback Ty Mason recovered a Branden Mack blocked punt in the end zone in a week two loss to Buffalo.

Temple placekicker Will Mobley, who has replaced the injured Aaron Boumerhi (out for the season following hip surgery), is tenth in the American in field goals. He’s only attempted five and made three of them, with a long of 33 yards. UCF’s Matthew Wright ‘s long is 46 yards, and he hasn’t missed in 2018, having converted all eight of his attempts.