Gameday preview: Norfolk State
Temple lost its primetime matchup last Saturday night against Big Ten opponent Rutgers, 36-7, spoiling the Owls’ chance to start 2-0 for the first time since 2019.
They’ll move their attention to this Saturday’s matchup against Norfolk State, marking the first meeting between the two programs on the football field. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.
Temple’s offense struggled throughout against Rutgers, not scoring until nine seconds into the fourth quarter. Despite the late start, the Owls found themselves down just six points with the score at 13-7. Sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner completed 20 of 46 passes with one touchdown, two interceptions and a quarterback rating of just 29.3. This came after head coach Stan Drayton said Warner “needs to be better” after his performance against Akron, but the sophomore was also playing under some pressure behind what was once again a reshuffled offensive line, this time featuring true freshman Luke Watson at left tackle and redshirt freshman Jackson Pruitt at left guard, with Wisdom Quarshie returning to the lineup at right guard.
Temple’s leading receiver was once again Dante Wright, who transferred to Temple after four seasons at Colorado State. He caught a team-high six passes for 67 yards and scored the team’s only touchdown on that fourth-quarter score.
In terms of the run game, the Owls racked up just 68 rushing yards, with true freshman Joquez Smith leading the way with 45 yards on nine carries in his first college football game. The 5-foot-8, 190-pounder from Jesuit High School in Tampa was the most promising bright spot to emerge from an otherwise tough night for Temple.
The Scarlet Knights also struggled on offense – that is until they scored on four straight drives following Wright’s touchdown. Rutgers went on a 7-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Kyle Monangai rushing touchdown, a 4-play drive after a Warner interception that ended with a 23-yard field goal by Jai Patel, a 7-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a rushing touchdown from Samuel Brown V, and finally a 6-play, 34-yard drive that ended in a rushing touchdown by Al-Shadee Salaam after another interception by Warner.
Now Temple must respond in the definition of a get-right game Saturday against an FCS opponent in Norfolk State that lost to a Division II program in Virginia State in its season opener.
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE
The Owls’ offense struggled to find a rhythm all game last Saturday. There was some early miscommunication between Warner and his receivers, and Warner missed a number of throws. Warner finished the game with a 43.48% completion percentage.
Temple opened the game with five straight punts. The final punt came after the Owls found themselves with first-and-10 at Rutgers 21-yard line before self-destructing. After a three-yard pass from Warner to Darvon Hubbard, tight end Jordan Smith was called for offensive pass interference (a loss of 15 yards), Warner was sacked (for a loss of 15 yards), and then Hubbard caught a pass for no gain. This forced the Owls to punt on fourth-and-37 from the Scarlet Knights’ 48-yard line.
It seemed as though the Owls had finally found a rhythm after Wright’s nine-yard touchdown reception, but the game went downhill after that. Two of the next three drives ended in an interception on the first play of the drive. The first coming from junior Shaquon Loyal, who helped Rutgers beat Temple last season on a pick-six, and the second coming from junior Jordan Thompson.
If Temple is scoring its first points of the game nine seconds into the fourth quarter this week, then the program has another set of problems altogether. The Owls couldn't ask for a better matchup to try to get their offense back on track. While the Spartans defense has recovered two fumbles and forced two interceptions in their two games so far against Virginia State and Hampton, they have yet to face an FBS opponent.
Fifth-year linebacker Robert Rhem III recovered the fumble against Virginia State while junior defensive lineman Keshawn Lynch recovered the fumble against Hampton. Graduate defensive back Joseph Smith and redshirt sophomore defensive back Kameron Lewis each picked off a pass against Hampton.
In its first two games, Norfolk State has taken down the quarterback three times and registered 11 TFLs. Temple will have to keep an eye on redshirt sophomore linebacker Daylan Long, who leads the team with three tackles for loss.
Beyond that, this game is tailor-made for the Owls to get their offensive line run blocking and feeling good about themselves again against an inferior opponent that blew a fourth-quarter lead to a Division II program two weeks ago and lost a chance to force overtime on a botched field goal as time expired that led to a 77-yard fumble recovery that produced the 33-24 final score. A loss to Norfolk State would be disastrous for the second season of the Drayton era and raise serious questions about where the program is headed under this staff’s direction.
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE
Temple’s defense played strong for three quarters until it finally ran out of gas and allowed 23 points in the fourth quarter at Rutgers last week. The Owls’ offense’s inability to sustain drives made life very difficult for its defense because they had little time to rest. Drayton has preached time and time again that his guys need to play four complete quarters of football. The defense played three solid quarters, but something was bound to give, and it did when Kyle Monangai steamrolled Temple’s defense after the Owls cut the deficit to six, capping a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge.
Owls cornerback Ben Osueke, a junior in his first season in the Cherry and White after transferring from Blinn Junior College in Brenham, Texas, forced a fumble on Rutgers’ wide receiver Isaiah Washington on the Scarlet Knights’ first drive of the game, thwarting a 10-play, 55-yard drive which lasted almost five and a half minutes. Reigning American Athletic Conference defensive player of the week Yvandy Rigby jumped on the ball, securing possession for the Owls. But Osueke got burned on a deep ball later in the game that showed he still has work to do in coverage.
Colorado State transfer safety Tywan Francis, who was named an honorary single-digit for the second consecutive week, led the team with 11 total tackles while also securing 0.5 tackles for loss. He continued to make his presence felt after securing the win over Akron with his first career interception with just over two and a half minutes remaining in regulation.
Temple did have trouble getting to Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who wasn’t playing behind an offensive line that would be considered one of the best in the Big Ten. Jordan Magee produced the Owls’ only sack of the night, and a similar performance Saturday against Norfolk State would be an alarming step backward against an offensive line Temple should be able to handle.
Saturday, the Owls will deal with fourth-year quarterback Otto Khuns, who transferred to Norfolk State prior to the 2022 season from fellow FCS program Eastern Illinois. He's completed 279 of his 547 passes for 3,464 yards and 27 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He’s not a prominent runner, but has enough skill to make something happen with his legs, rushing for 400 yards and seven touchdowns in college.
Khuns has been sacked 42 times in his career - nine times in 2020, 17 in 2021, 14 in 2022 and twice this season. Saturday should be a day for Temple to control the line of scrimmage and get to Khuns, and perhaps without using an array of simulated pressures.
The Spartans have found some success running the ball so far, totaling 138 yards against Virginia State and 141 yards against Hampton. X’Zavion Evans, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound sophomore, tallied 82 yards on 10 carries last week, including a 31-yard run. This should be an interesting matchup for the Owls’ defense considering they just surrendered 254 rushing yards to Rutgers last week, with 165 of them coming from Monangai.
How Temple’s linemen and linebackers respond against an FCS program after a lackluster job stopping the run a week prior will be very telling. It should be a game that allows them to get their groove back.
As for Temple’s secondary, they will key in on Old Dominion transfer Aaron Moore, who was targeted 15 times last week and caught four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Graduate wide receiver Andre Pegues is a bigger target at 6-3, 205 pounds. He has six catches for a team-high 137 yards, while Moore’s eight catches lead the team through two games so far.
But again, if Jalen McMurray, Osueke and Dominick Hill and safeties Francis and Alex Odom find themselves struggling in pass coverage against Norfolk State, it’s going to be a very long season.
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS
Temple didn't return a single punt or kick last Saturday, either calling a fair catch or letting the ball roll into the end zone each time. Rutgers kickoff specialist Jude McAtamney was an example of what the Owls don’t have - someone who can kick the ball into or out of the end zone. All eight of his kickoffs went for touchbacks, and Drayton expressed some disappointment this week with his kickoff specialist, Purdue transfer Chris Van Eekeren, who kicked off twice, put one out of bounds for a penalty and did not manage a touchback.
Considering Norfolk State is a team Temple’s defense should be able to contain, maybe even dominate, a lot of punts should be expected. And assuming Dante Wright will be the man on that job again in returning punts, it should give him the opportunity to get a rhythm, find holes and accelerate.
Temple’s placekicker Camden Price didn't attempt any field goals against Rutgers. Norfolk State kicker Grandin Willcox is 2 of 3 on field goals through two games, with a long of 33 yards. Running back Jaylen White has collected 151 yards on six kickoff returns for the Spartans.