Temple lost its primetime matchup last Saturday night against Big Ten opponent Rutgers, 36-7, spoiling the Owls’ chance to start 2-0 for the first time since 2019.

They’ll move their attention to this Saturday’s matchup against Norfolk State, marking the first meeting between the two programs on the football field. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Temple’s offense struggled throughout against Rutgers, not scoring until nine seconds into the fourth quarter. Despite the late start, the Owls found themselves down just six points with the score at 13-7. Sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner completed 20 of 46 passes with one touchdown, two interceptions and a quarterback rating of just 29.3. This came after head coach Stan Drayton said Warner “needs to be better” after his performance against Akron, but the sophomore was also playing under some pressure behind what was once again a reshuffled offensive line, this time featuring true freshman Luke Watson at left tackle and redshirt freshman Jackson Pruitt at left guard, with Wisdom Quarshie returning to the lineup at right guard.

Temple’s leading receiver was once again Dante Wright, who transferred to Temple after four seasons at Colorado State. He caught a team-high six passes for 67 yards and scored the team’s only touchdown on that fourth-quarter score.

In terms of the run game, the Owls racked up just 68 rushing yards, with true freshman Joquez Smith leading the way with 45 yards on nine carries in his first college football game. The 5-foot-8, 190-pounder from Jesuit High School in Tampa was the most promising bright spot to emerge from an otherwise tough night for Temple.

The Scarlet Knights also struggled on offense – that is until they scored on four straight drives following Wright’s touchdown. Rutgers went on a 7-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Kyle Monangai rushing touchdown, a 4-play drive after a Warner interception that ended with a 23-yard field goal by Jai Patel, a 7-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a rushing touchdown from Samuel Brown V, and finally a 6-play, 34-yard drive that ended in a rushing touchdown by Al-Shadee Salaam after another interception by Warner.

Now Temple must respond in the definition of a get-right game Saturday against an FCS opponent in Norfolk State that lost to a Division II program in Virginia State in its season opener.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

The Owls’ offense struggled to find a rhythm all game last Saturday. There was some early miscommunication between Warner and his receivers, and Warner missed a number of throws. Warner finished the game with a 43.48% completion percentage.

Temple opened the game with five straight punts. The final punt came after the Owls found themselves with first-and-10 at Rutgers 21-yard line before self-destructing. After a three-yard pass from Warner to Darvon Hubbard, tight end Jordan Smith was called for offensive pass interference (a loss of 15 yards), Warner was sacked (for a loss of 15 yards), and then Hubbard caught a pass for no gain. This forced the Owls to punt on fourth-and-37 from the Scarlet Knights’ 48-yard line.

It seemed as though the Owls had finally found a rhythm after Wright’s nine-yard touchdown reception, but the game went downhill after that. Two of the next three drives ended in an interception on the first play of the drive. The first coming from junior Shaquon Loyal, who helped Rutgers beat Temple last season on a pick-six, and the second coming from junior Jordan Thompson.

If Temple is scoring its first points of the game nine seconds into the fourth quarter this week, then the program has another set of problems altogether. The Owls couldn't ask for a better matchup to try to get their offense back on track. While the Spartans defense has recovered two fumbles and forced two interceptions in their two games so far against Virginia State and Hampton, they have yet to face an FBS opponent.

Fifth-year linebacker Robert Rhem III recovered the fumble against Virginia State while junior defensive lineman Keshawn Lynch recovered the fumble against Hampton. Graduate defensive back Joseph Smith and redshirt sophomore defensive back Kameron Lewis each picked off a pass against Hampton.

In its first two games, Norfolk State has taken down the quarterback three times and registered 11 TFLs. Temple will have to keep an eye on redshirt sophomore linebacker Daylan Long, who leads the team with three tackles for loss.

Beyond that, this game is tailor-made for the Owls to get their offensive line run blocking and feeling good about themselves again against an inferior opponent that blew a fourth-quarter lead to a Division II program two weeks ago and lost a chance to force overtime on a botched field goal as time expired that led to a 77-yard fumble recovery that produced the 33-24 final score. A loss to Norfolk State would be disastrous for the second season of the Drayton era and raise serious questions about where the program is headed under this staff’s direction.