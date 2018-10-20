At a Glance

Cincinnati at Temple

Saturday, Oct. 20

12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

Television: ESPNU

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

HEAD COACHES:

Temple

Geoff Collins

Career record: 11-9 (second season)

CINCINNATI

Luke Fickell

Career record: 16-15 (third season)

Key Players

TEMPLE

QB Anthony Russo

-1,173 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, seven interceptions

RB Ryquell Armstead

- 122 carries, 626 yards, six touchdowns

WR Isaiah Wright

- 21 catches, 218 yards, 12 carries, 56 yards, three total touchdowns

DT Michael Dogbe

- 40 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles

LB Chapelle Russell

- 39 tackles, 3.5 TFL, one sack, two fumble recoveries

CB Rock Ya-Sin

- 35 tackles, one TFL, two interceptions, nine pass defenses

CINCINNATI

QB Desmond Ridder

-1,062 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, two interceptions; 315 yards on 68 carries (4.6 average), four touchdowns

RB Michael Warren

-664 yards on 124 carries (5.4 average), 11 touchdowns

TE Josiah Degurara

-21 receptions for 239 yards, three touchdowns

DT Cortez Broughton

-21 tackles, 11 TFL, five sacks, one forced fumble

LB Bryan Wright

-27 tackles, 3.5 TFL, two sacks, one forced fumble

WHEN TEMPLE’S ON OFFENSE

Since taking over as Temple’s starting quarterback for week three, redshirt-sophomore Anthony Russo has led the Owls to a 4-1 record, including a road win over Maryland in his first collegiate start on Sept. 15.

In last Saturday’s win over Navy, Russo had his first career 300-yard game. It was the first 300-yard passing game for a Temple quarterback since Logan Marchi, who has since transferred, went for 356 yards in a loss to UConn on Oct. 14, 2017.

Temple won last week without its standout running back in senior Ryquell Armstead, who has been nursing an ankle injury. Armstead’s status for Saturday’s tilt with No. 20 Cincinnati remains uncertain, as coach Geoff Collins described him as “day-to-day” earlier this week.

If Armstead is unavailable for a second straight week, expect redshirt-junior Jager Gardner to get the starting nod, while redshirt-senior Rob “Nitro” Ritrovato and redshirt-sophomore speedster Tyliek Raynor will also be in the rotation.

Raynor, a product of North Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter who has been called a “Philly playground legend” by Collins on multiple occasions, ran for his first collegiate touchdown last week on a 15-yard scamper.

Last season, Frank Nutile led Temple to a 35-24 win at Cincinnati on Nov. 10, 2017. But much has changed with the Bearcats, led by third-year coach and former Ohio State defensive coordinator Luke Fickell, on defense since then.

The Owls will face an improved Cincinnati defense. The Bearcats rank No. 1 in The American in multiple major defensive statistical categories, including scoring defense (13.7 points per game), total defense (270.3 yards), rushing defense (116 yards), and pass defense efficiency (91.1).

Center Matt Hennessy will face one of his biggest challenges of the season in Cincinnati defensive tackle Cortez Broughton, who ranks second in the conference with five sacks. Hennessy has not allowed a quarterback pressure all season, according to Pro Football Focus. Broughton also ranks fourth in The American with 11 tackles for loss.

WHEN TEMPLE’S ON DEFENSE

Quarterback Desmond Ridder, a redshirt freshman, could pose problems for Temple as a runner and passer. Collins described Cincinnati as a “high-powered offense.”

“A young quarterback that can make all of the throws,” Collins said. “The thing that stands out, too, is when the plays break down or even the zone reads they hit you with, he can really hurt you with his feet.”

Ridder ranks as the third-most efficient quarterback in The American. He has also ran for over 300 yards and four touchdowns through six games this season.

Collins said Cincinnati’s offensive line could be the biggest Temple has encountered since the Owls faced Boston College last month.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cincinnati is No. 26 in the nation in pass blocking and No. 72 in run blocking.

The Bearcats, however, are first in The American in scoring defense (13.7 points per game), total defense (270.3 yards), pass defense efficiency (, run defense (116 yards) and

When asked about the Cincinnati offensive line following Tuesday’s practice, defensive tackle Michael Dogbe did not deny the size of the Bearcats’ line.

“They’re big up front,” Dogbe said. “Physical? We’ll find out. We’ve seen all types of o-lines this year and nothing our d-line couldn’t handle.”