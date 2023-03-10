Temple vs. Cincinnati

American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal

Tip-off time: 3 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Location: Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, Texas

Season and series summary

Fifth-seeded Temple (16-15 overall, 10-8 in the American) split with fourth-seeded Cincinnati (20-11, 11-7) during the regular season, with the Owls claiming a 70-61 New Year’s Day win at the Liacouras Center and losing to the Bearcats 88-83 in overtime back on Feb. 22. It’s the first meeting between the two programs in the American Athletic Conference tournament and will be the last with the Bearcats moving to the Big 12 next season. Temple swept Cincinnati last season and had won three in a row in the series before the loss last month. The Bearcats own a 26-12 all-time series lead, and the Owls’ most memorable win in the rivalry came back on Feb. 20, 2000, when they upset then-No. 1 Cincinnati on the road. It was Temple’s last win over a No. 1 team until the Owls knocked off Houston on the road earlier this season.

Key matchup

Cincinnati has one of the most balanced teams in the league and three double-figure scorers in guards Landers Nolley II (16.5 points per game) and David DeJulius (15.1 ppg., team-leading 5.3 assists per game) and center Viktor Lahkin (12.1 ppg., 7.1 rebounds per game), but no one hurt Temple in the last matchup more than Nolley, who scored eight of his 20 points in overtime, including the first six of the extra period. After guard Jahlil White went down with an ankle injury that night, the Owls had nobody who could guard Nolley, who leads the American in three-point shooting at 42.3 percent. Players like DeJulius and Lahkin can certainly impact this game, as can freshman Dan Skillings off the bench, as he did in the last outing with a career-high 15 points. But if White can make the game much tougher today on Nolley, Temple can win its first conference tournament quarterfinal game since 2016.

What Temple must do to win

1. Limit turnovers: This season, it feels like a tale as old as time for the Owls, who are 317th in the country with a -2.7 turnover margin. Temple overcame 15 turnovers in the Jan. 1 win and turned it over just eight times in the overtime loss, so go figure. But it’s simple: if the Owls take care of the ball, they’ll have a great chance of moving on to the semifinals.

2. Find a dependable second scoring option to help Damian Dunn: With Khalif Battle no longer with the program, Dunn needs some scoring help. That could come from players like Zach Hicks, the team’s best three-point shooter with 76 threes and 35 percent from beyond the arc, or center Jamille Reynolds (10.0 ppg., 5.4 rpg.), who missed 10 games this season with a broken thumb. If the Owls play inside-out and work their often-stagnant offense through Reynolds in the post to get more paint touches, Reynolds and Hicks could help each other, especially if Reynolds can pass out of double teams to find shooters like Hicks or Dunn. Either way, Temple can’t rely on Dunn to do it by himself and play iso-ball down the stretch and constantly rely on drawing contact to get to the free-throw line.

3. Guard the perimeter: It sounds obvious, but Temple will have its hands full against a Cincinnati team that has hit more three pointers (281, 9.1 per game) than any team in the conference, and it’s not just Nolley who can hit from long range. Jeremiah Davenport (67) and Mika Adams-Woods (41) have combined for 108 buckets from long range, and Skillings hit three of his 17 threes this season the last time these two teams played. Aaron McKie will likely have to let Kur Jongkuch and Nick Jourdain worry about defending Lahkin and focus more on limiting Cincinnati’s talented backcourt.