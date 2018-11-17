At a Glance

USF at Temple

Saturday, November 18

12:00 p.m.

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, PA

Television: ESPNews

Radio: 1210 AM WPHT

HEAD COACHES

Temple

Geoff Collins

Career record: 13-10 (second season)

USF

Charlie Strong

Career record: 70-42 overall (ninth season); 17-5 at USF (second season)

Key Players

Temple

Anthony Russo

- 2,071 yards, 13 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 7.8 yards per attempt, 57.7 completion percentage, 130.5 QB rating

Ryquell Armstead

- 179 carries, 978 yards, 5.5 yards per carry, 12 touchdowns

Ventell Bryant

- 43 catches, 576 yards, three touchdowns

Michael Dogbe

- 55 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles

Delvon Randall

- 61 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles

Rock Ya-Sin

- 44 tackles, two TFL, two interceptions, 12 pass breakups

USF

QB Blake Barnett

-2,395 yards, 11 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 7.88 yards per attempt, 62.2 completion percentage, 134.4 QB rating

RB Jordan Cronkite

-146 carries, 982 yards, 6.7 yards per carry, seven touchdowns

RB Johnny Ford

-74 carries, 559 yards, 7.6 yards per carry, eight touchdowns

WR Tyre McCants

-53 catches, 567 yards, 10.7 yards per catch, three touchdowns

WR Randall St. Felix

-26 catches, 508 yards, 19.5 yards per catch, two touchdowns

LB Khalid McGee

-80 tackles (No. 4 in The American in tackles), 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble

DE Juwuan Brown

-7.5 TFL, four sacks, two fumble recoveries

LB Josh Black

-60 tackles, 10 TFL, five sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles

When Temple’s on offense

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude’s unit could break some program records by the time Temple wraps up its 2018 campaign.

The Owls are coming off two conference shootouts on the road, as they accumulated over 500 yards of offense in splitting meetings with No. 12 UCF and Houston.

After missing two games due to an ankle sprain, senior tailback Ryquell Armstead has been instrumental in Temple’s offensive success.

Armstead most recently went for 210 yards and six touchdowns on 30 touches in last Saturday’s 59-49 win over Houston. He was awarded as the Walter Camp Football Foundation and American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of The Week.

Armstead’s total of 210 rushing yards matched a career high, previously set in the Owls’ last win over USF on Oct. 21, 2016 at Lincoln Financial Field.

And it’s important to note that Armstead’s six-touchdown outburst came behind a makeshift offensive line. Redshirt-sophomore Vincent Picozzi, the regular starter at right guard, moved to center in place of the injured Matt Hennessy, who coach Geoff Collins has previously called one of the best centers in college football. The Owls also rolled out a pair of true freshmen at the offensive tackle spots in Adam Klein (right) and Isaac Moore (left), a native of Sweden who made his first collegiate start.

Collins was not willing to discuss Hennessy’s status during his weekly Tuesday press conference held at Edberg-Olson Hall.

Armstead, who’s 22 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season at Temple, could be in line for another heavy workload, as USF has allowed the second-most rushing yards of any program in The American.

USF has allowed its opponent to boast at least one 100-yard rusher in each of the Bulls’ last five games.

Quarterback Anthony Russo, who has started the last eight games for Temple after unseating incumbent starter and redshirt-senior Frank Nutile, will face a USF defense that has been solid all season long against the pass. The Bulls only allow 193.6 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth in The American. And USF has come away with nine interceptions in 10 games.

When Temple’s on defense

Temple will have to deal with multiple threats out of USF’s backfield.

Jordan Cronkite ranks as the fifth-leading rusher in The American with an average of 109.1 yards per game. And true freshman Johnny Ford has proven to be explosive, as he went for 164 yards and three touchdowns on only seven carries in a win over UConn last month.

Cronkite, a former 4-star recruit, signed with Florida in 2015 over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Miami (Fla.), among others. Collins, who previously serve as the defensive coordinator at Florida, recalled meeting Cronkite and his family during an official visit.

“I know firsthand what an elite athlete he is,” Collins said during his Tuesday press conference.

Temple prepared for all three USF quarterbacks -- sophomore Chris Oladokun, junior Brett Kean and the aforementioned Blake Barnett -- throughout the week, as Collins said Tuesday.

Barnett missed USF’s 35-23 loss at Cincinnati last Saturday due to a shoulder injury. He was not in uniform for the game.

As for Barnett’s availability for Saturday against Temple, coach Charlie Strong said his starting quarterback has practiced this week.

"He's going through it, and I think that he will be ready to go when it's time,” Strong said Thursday during his weekly radio show, according to Joey Knight of The Tampa Bay Times. “I hope this week we should get him back.”

The Bulls also have multiple weapons on the outside at receiver. Freshman Randall St. Felix ranks No. 12 among FBS players with an average of 19.54 yards per catch. Darnell Salomon, a former Temple recruiting target who took an official visit to North Philadelphia with Russo in 2015, is another big play threat with an average of 17.6 yards per catch and a team-high four touchdowns.



