After struggling for the first three halves of the season, Temple's offense has righted the ship a bit over the last three halves.

Through halftime of the Buffalo loss, Temple had scored just 24 points in the first 90 minutes of the season. In the 90 minutes since, Temple has almost double that with a scoring total of 57 points. Yes, 21 of those 57 points came via the special teams and defensive units but the Owls' offense has looked better over the past game and a half.

The main storyline of the Temple offense is in regards to who will start at quarterback. Redshirt-senior quarterback Frank Nutile started the first two games but missed last week's upset win over Maryland with a reported injury. In Nutile's place, redshirt-sophomore Anthony Russo stepped in and did some commendable things. In his first start, Russo completed 15 of 25 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. Russo also made a significant mistake in the first half, however, when he threw an interception that was returned for the Terrapins' lone first-half points. Overall, Russo did about as well as could be expected for one's first career start and led Temple to 429 yards of offense in the 35-14 win.

According to Temple coach Geoff Collins and his staff, it will be a gametime decision as to whether Nutile or Russo starts the game. Regardless of who is under center, Temple should be able to have an effective passing game on Thursday.

While Tulsa has allowed just 197.7 passing yards per game, the Golden Hurricane have allowed opponents to complete 68.2 percent of their passes and have yet to pick off a pass this season. Last season, Tulsa's defense was even worse as the Golden Hurricane allowed 263.9 passing yards per game while giving up 37.5 points per game.

Redshirt-senior wide receiver Ventell Bryant has had a solid start to his season. The Florida native has caught 12 passes for 131 yards in three games this season after catching 29 catches for just 280 yards in 10 games last season. The real star of Temple's passing game so far has been sophomore wideout Branden Mack, who leads the team with 13 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Temple's quarterback situation is going to get most of the headlines but senior running back Ryquell Armstead's success on the ground could end up being the difference for the outlook of the rest of the season.

Armstead has posted back to back 100-yard games and has gone from a 2.2 yards per carry average in the opening loss to Villanova to 5.6 yards per carry over the last two games. Against Maryland, Armstead rushed a career-high 26 times for 118 yards.

Against Tulsa, Armstead should continue his success. The Golden Hurricane defense has allowed opponents to rush for 180.3 yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry. Every Tulsa opponent this season has rushed for two rushing touchdowns. Overall, Tulsa ranks in the bottom half of the conference in pretty much every rushing defensive metric, including rushing yards allowed, rushing yards per carry allowed, rushing touchdowns allowed and rushing first downs allowed. The only team to rush for fewer than 200 yards in a game this season was FCS Central Arkansas, which rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns against Tulsa in Week One.

The Golden Hurricane run a 3-4 defense with a large defensive line filling in the gaps. Nose guard Tyarise Stevenson weighs in at 330 pounds and while he has recorded just six tackles this season, he has graded out by Pro Football Focus as Tulane's best run-stopping defensive lineman. As a team, Tulsa has just four sacks on the year.

Junior linebacker Cooper Edmiston, a Nagurski Trophy award watchee, had 106 tackles last season and has continued where he left off with 25 tackles through three games this season. Freshman linebacker Zaven Collins slid into the starting lineup last week against Arkansas State and filled up the stat sheet with 12 tackles and two tackles for a loss.