Gameday preview: Tulsa
AT A GLANCE
Temple vs. Tulsa
Thursday, September 20, 2018
7:30pm, Lincoln Financial Field
Television: ESPN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Head coaches:
Temple
Geoff Collins
Career record: 8-8 (second season)
Tulsa
Philip Montgomery
Career record: 19-22 (Fourth season)
Key Players
TEMPLE
Anthony Russo - 252 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception
Ryquell Armstead - 54 carries, 256 rushing yards (4.7 yards per carry)
Branden Mack - 13 catches, 155 yards, two receiving touchdowns
Michael Dogbe - 16 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles
Shaun Bradley - 18 tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, one interception TD
Delvon Randall - 16 tackles, two pass deflect ions, one forced fumble
TULSA
Luke Skipper - 521 passing yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions
Shamari Brooks - 70 carries, 310 yards (4.4 yards per carry), four touchdowns
Keenen Johnson -11 catches, 159 yards, one touchdown
Shemarr Robinson - 15 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery
Cooper Edmiston - 25 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble
McKinley Whitfield - 22 tackles, one tackle for a loss, two pass deflections
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE
After struggling for the first three halves of the season, Temple's offense has righted the ship a bit over the last three halves.
Through halftime of the Buffalo loss, Temple had scored just 24 points in the first 90 minutes of the season. In the 90 minutes since, Temple has almost double that with a scoring total of 57 points. Yes, 21 of those 57 points came via the special teams and defensive units but the Owls' offense has looked better over the past game and a half.
The main storyline of the Temple offense is in regards to who will start at quarterback. Redshirt-senior quarterback Frank Nutile started the first two games but missed last week's upset win over Maryland with a reported injury. In Nutile's place, redshirt-sophomore Anthony Russo stepped in and did some commendable things. In his first start, Russo completed 15 of 25 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. Russo also made a significant mistake in the first half, however, when he threw an interception that was returned for the Terrapins' lone first-half points. Overall, Russo did about as well as could be expected for one's first career start and led Temple to 429 yards of offense in the 35-14 win.
According to Temple coach Geoff Collins and his staff, it will be a gametime decision as to whether Nutile or Russo starts the game. Regardless of who is under center, Temple should be able to have an effective passing game on Thursday.
While Tulsa has allowed just 197.7 passing yards per game, the Golden Hurricane have allowed opponents to complete 68.2 percent of their passes and have yet to pick off a pass this season. Last season, Tulsa's defense was even worse as the Golden Hurricane allowed 263.9 passing yards per game while giving up 37.5 points per game.
Redshirt-senior wide receiver Ventell Bryant has had a solid start to his season. The Florida native has caught 12 passes for 131 yards in three games this season after catching 29 catches for just 280 yards in 10 games last season. The real star of Temple's passing game so far has been sophomore wideout Branden Mack, who leads the team with 13 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Temple's quarterback situation is going to get most of the headlines but senior running back Ryquell Armstead's success on the ground could end up being the difference for the outlook of the rest of the season.
Armstead has posted back to back 100-yard games and has gone from a 2.2 yards per carry average in the opening loss to Villanova to 5.6 yards per carry over the last two games. Against Maryland, Armstead rushed a career-high 26 times for 118 yards.
Against Tulsa, Armstead should continue his success. The Golden Hurricane defense has allowed opponents to rush for 180.3 yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry. Every Tulsa opponent this season has rushed for two rushing touchdowns. Overall, Tulsa ranks in the bottom half of the conference in pretty much every rushing defensive metric, including rushing yards allowed, rushing yards per carry allowed, rushing touchdowns allowed and rushing first downs allowed. The only team to rush for fewer than 200 yards in a game this season was FCS Central Arkansas, which rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns against Tulsa in Week One.
The Golden Hurricane run a 3-4 defense with a large defensive line filling in the gaps. Nose guard Tyarise Stevenson weighs in at 330 pounds and while he has recorded just six tackles this season, he has graded out by Pro Football Focus as Tulane's best run-stopping defensive lineman. As a team, Tulsa has just four sacks on the year.
Junior linebacker Cooper Edmiston, a Nagurski Trophy award watchee, had 106 tackles last season and has continued where he left off with 25 tackles through three games this season. Freshman linebacker Zaven Collins slid into the starting lineup last week against Arkansas State and filled up the stat sheet with 12 tackles and two tackles for a loss.
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE
Tulsa may have graduated D'Angelo Brewer, the American Athletic Conference's all-time leading rusher, but the Golden Hurricane still run the ball very well.
In place of Brewer, Tulsa has utilized sophomore running backs Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor to carry the load. Through three games, Brooks is No. 5 in The American with 310 rushing yards and Taylor has added 163 yards off of 36 carries. As a team, Tulsa has rushed for 210 yards per game this season while adding two ground scores a game.
A portion of that rushing production is inflated y a 274-yard performance against FCS Central Arkansas in the season opener but the Golden Hurricane also put up 189 yards against Texas and 167 yards against Arkansas State last week. Brooks and Taylor both went for more than 100 yards against Central Arkansas.
"The running back they had last year, if memory serves me, was the all-time leading rusher in The American history. [Brooks] is really good too," Temple coach Geoff Collins said. "They've got a couple of guys that are really good. I think credit goes to the offensive line as well."
At the quarterback position, sophomore gunslinger Luke Skipper has taken full control of the position. Last season, Skipper took over for former 4-star recruit Chad President halfway through the season and finished the year year with 1,141 yards but just three touchdown passes. This season, Skipper has thrown for 521 yards and four touchdowns through three games and has also added 109 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
As a team, Tulsa has averaged 26.3 points per game this season but has seen its scoring output go down each week. After scoring 38 points against Arkansas State, Tulsa scored 21 against Texas and then 20 last week against Arkansas State. According to Collins, one thing that makes Skipper and the Tulsa offense difficult to defend against is the tempo at which they conduct their offense.
"They do some things schematically that are troublesome," Collins said. "They are lightning speed...It is fast, rapid fire...[Skipper] has a real nice command of the offense. He throws a really nice deep ball and is really accurate but the thing that also scares you is that he can hurt you with his feet too."
Junior wideout Keenen Johnson has been Tulsa's most consistent receiver this year. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Johnson has 11 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown this season and has put up at least 44 yards in each game so far. Johnson has also attempted two passes.
Temple redshirt-senior Michael Dogbe is fresh off the most dominant game of his career. Against Maryland, Dogbe recorded 3.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks en route to being named The American's Defensive Player of the Year. In the passing game, Tulsa has allowed eight sacks this season, including four by defensive tackles. While it may be unreasonable to expect another 2.5-sack game by Dogbe, a productive day up the middle by the New Jersey native could set the tone for the game.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tulsa has a productive kicker in Tom Bennett, who has averaged 47 yards per punt this season. Nathan Walker has finally gotten a shot as a senior kicker and has converted all 10 of his extra point attempts and three of his five field-goal attempts this season. Walker's career long came from 40 yards against Central Arkansas. In the return game, Tulsa has yet to receive any real production. Keylon Stokes has averaged 19 yards per kickoff return while Jarion Anderson has averaged seven yard per punt return.
Temple, meanwhile, has scored on special teams in every game this season. After returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown against Villanova, Temple blocked a punt for a touchdown against Buffalo and used a trick punt to score a touchdown against Maryland. Isaiah Wright has averaged 22.3 yards per kickoff return and 10 yards per punt return this season. Redshirt-freshman punter Connor Bowler has averaged 44.3 yards per punt this season. Redshirt-freshman Will Mobley has handled the kicking duties for the last two games and has hit all eight of his extra point attempts. Mobley has yet to attempt a field goal in place of the injured Aaron Boumerhi.
STAFF PREDICTIONS
|Name
|Winner
|Score
|Season Record
|
John DiCarlo
|
Temple
|
31-13
|
0-3
|
Kyle Gauss
|
Temple
|
30-16
|
0-3
|
Matt Vender
|
Temple
|
38-14
|
1-2
|
Tom Ignudo
|
Temple
|
28-10
|
0-3
|
Graham Foley
|
Temple
|
24-13
|
0-3